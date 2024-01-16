These JBL Vibe buds with 'Deep Bass Sound' are a total must-buy at a huge new 40 percent discount

and





JBL Vibe 200 True Wireless Earbuds with JBL Deep Bass Sound Technology, 8mm Drivers, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 20 Hours of Total Battery Life with Case, Speed Charge, Black Color $20 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





But if you pit them against pretty much all of the best budget wireless earbuds out there today, you're likely to deem their value proposition absolutely unbeatable. That's because Amazon is currently knocking a cool 20 bucks off an already extremely reasonable list price of $49.95 in a single black colorway.





If that doesn't sound like a very hefty discount, let us put it differently by saying that it equates to no less than 40 percent marked down from that $50 MSRP. Oh, and in case you're wondering, this just so happens to be the exact same price cut that was available on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 a few months back.





Granted, the Vibe 200 are not very new, having originally seen daylight in 2021. But that's really not as serious a problem for a feature-packed pair of wireless earbuds as it can be for a smartphone, tablet, or even smartwatch. After all, the JBL Deep Bass Sound technology is unlikely to have gotten worse with time, as a number of recent and semi-recent Amazon customer reviews praising the audio quality make abundantly clear.





Yes, the Vibe 200 come packing almost surprisingly beefy 8mm drivers while promising to keep your favorite tunes going for a respectable 5 hours between charges. You can boost the battery life to no less than 20 hours with your bundled charging case, and even wear these ultra-affordable bad boys at the gym without fearing your blood and sweat will damage them in any way.





All in all, you're clearly not looking at the best of the All in all, you're clearly not looking at the best of the best wireless earbuds around, but if you're strapped for cash, the JBL Vibe 200 will get the job done nicely and adequately for plenty of not-so-demanding users.

