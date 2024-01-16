Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

These JBL Vibe buds with 'Deep Bass Sound' are a total must-buy at a huge new 40 percent discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These JBL Vibe buds with 'Deep Bass Sound' are a total must-buy at a huge new 40 percent discount
Even in a day and age when most major (and semi-major) tech companies sell about a half a dozen different true wireless earbuds models each, the vast majority of which are priced pretty competitively for obvious reasons, it's certainly not easy to find a product as good and as cheap as the JBL Vibe 200 right now.

These puppies are not equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation or a "smart" charging case as the recently unveiled JBL Live 3 series, so they definitely shouldn't be compared with the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

JBL Vibe 200

True Wireless Earbuds with JBL Deep Bass Sound Technology, 8mm Drivers, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 20 Hours of Total Battery Life with Case, Speed Charge, Black Color
$20 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

But if you pit them against pretty much all of the best budget wireless earbuds out there today, you're likely to deem their value proposition absolutely unbeatable. That's because Amazon is currently knocking a cool 20 bucks off an already extremely reasonable list price of $49.95 in a single black colorway.

If that doesn't sound like a very hefty discount, let us put it differently by saying that it equates to no less than 40 percent marked down from that $50 MSRP. Oh, and in case you're wondering, this just so happens to be the exact same price cut that was available on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 a few months back.

Granted, the Vibe 200 are not very new, having originally seen daylight in 2021. But that's really not as serious a problem for a feature-packed pair of wireless earbuds as it can be for a smartphone, tablet, or even smartwatch. After all, the JBL Deep Bass Sound technology is unlikely to have gotten worse with time, as a number of recent and semi-recent Amazon customer reviews praising the audio quality make abundantly clear.

Yes, the Vibe 200 come packing almost surprisingly beefy 8mm drivers while promising to keep your favorite tunes going for a respectable 5 hours between charges. You can boost the battery life to no less than 20 hours with your bundled charging case, and even wear these ultra-affordable bad boys at the gym without fearing your blood and sweat will damage them in any way.

All in all, you're clearly not looking at the best of the best wireless earbuds around, but if you're strapped for cash, the JBL Vibe 200 will get the job done nicely and adequately for plenty of not-so-demanding users. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal

Latest News

Amazon's Pixel 6 Pro deal is for those who don't want to blow money to get a quality phone
Amazon's Pixel 6 Pro deal is for those who don't want to blow money to get a quality phone
Amazon UK is currently selling the tough as nails Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a sweet £105 discount; snatch one for less now
Amazon UK is currently selling the tough as nails Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a sweet £105 discount; snatch one for less now
Display production for the new OLED iPad Pros might be underway
Display production for the new OLED iPad Pros might be underway
Amazon UK deal discounts the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7 by 30% making it just irresistible
Amazon UK deal discounts the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7 by 30% making it just irresistible
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is enjoying a generous discount at the official store
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is enjoying a generous discount at the official store
Moto G Play 2024 is here: more modern design, new main camera, and higher performance
Moto G Play 2024 is here: more modern design, new main camera, and higher performance
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless