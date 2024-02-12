Throw the party of the century with this monster JBL speaker at a record low price!





But then there are those devices that are not particularly easy to carry around while traveling or very affordable and yet definitely worth considering for a specific type of consumer, especially when sold at a substantial discount.

Case in point, the absolutely gargantuan JBL Partybox 310, which normally costs a whopping $549.95. That's certainly not an easy price tag to swallow for everyday speaker users, but if you like to be the talk of the neighborhood and create the most epic block parties, you'll undoubtedly relish the opportunity to pay 170 bucks less than usual for this bad boy.









As crazy as it may sound, this is not JBL's biggest and most powerful Bluetooth speaker available at the moment, although it's pretty close. With a weight of over 38 pounds, the Partybox 310 is obviously not designed to fit in a bag or anything like that, which is why it features a telescopic handle and built-in smooth-glide wheels.





Capable of delivering no less than 240 watts of state-of-the-art JBL "pro sound", this puppy guarantees all your neighbors will either jam with you or call the police when you throw your next backyard party. Alternatively, you can take the Partybox 310 to the beach or pool and rest assured knowing that the speaker is protected against splashes of water and rain although not full-on immersion as well.