Epic 33% discount at Amazon makes the JBL PartyBox 310 a must-have for any party
Planning a big party soon? Well, now's the perfect time to ensure a booming soundstage — Amazon has slashed $170 off the JBL PartyBox 310. That brings the big-sized portable Bluetooth speaker to about $350 from its $520 original price, a deal you can't miss.
To be fair, this isn't the first time we've encountered this huge price drop. However, it hasn't been available in over a month, making Amazon's discount quite tempting. By the way, the unit is available at the same price over at Walmart. If you prefer that seller, you can grab the $170 discount there.
Do your friends like to karaoke? With the PartyBox 310, they can karaoke the night away. It has dual mic and guitar inputs on deck for your convenience. What about battery life? Well, it's just as good! According to JBL, you can get up to 18 hours of juice from this unit. Not enough? Don't worry — you can also plug it into an outlet and keep the party going all weekend.
Ultimately, we know not every user needs such a large music companion. But if you really want to stand out, the JBL PartyBox 310 is the perfect choice. Get yours and save 33% with Amazon's tempting deal.
With its huge 240W audio output, this is the ideal party speaker. It gives you powerful JBL Pro Sound with excellent bass and Bass Boost features, but that's not all! To truly transform the soundstage, this large-sized fella comes with built-in lights that sync to the rhythm of your favorite song, turning any party into a lasting memory.
Since this is a huge party speaker, it's not very lightweight. This buddy weighs some 38.4 lbs (17.42 kg), so you certainly can't carry it around for long. That said, it has a telescopic handle and wheels, so you can wheel it to any gathering and pump up the heat without breaking a sweat.
