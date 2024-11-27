The big-sized JBL PartyBox 110 is the perfect party companion at 43% off on Walmart
Small-sized portable Bluetooth speakers may be fine for personal use but lack the power to create truly memorable parties. Compact options can't deliver the necessary oomph for big gatherings, and there's nothing wrong with that. If you need something large and truly powerful, Walmart's got you covered with a killer Black Friday on the JBL PartyBox 110!
This Black Friday, you can save a whopping 43% on the unit, which equates to $151 in savings. This fella may be a tough pick at its regular price ($349.95), but you can now get it for only $199. In case you're wondering, the party speaker isn't available at a discount on Amazon, and Best Buy doesn't have one in stock. Your only alternative to Walmart is a bargain at Woot, which requires an extra $100 for the same unit.
The PartyBox 110 is heavy, weighing in at 23 lbs, so it's definitely not a suitable option for hiking. However, it lands about on par with other party options, size-wise, and features a built-in guitar and microphone port for whenever you want to unleash the Jimi Hendrix within.
The JBL PartyBox 110 is big, powerful, and way more affordable than usual for Black Friday. If you don't mind its larger size, hurry up and buy one for 43% off while Walmart's promo is still available. And if not, check out other amazing Black Friday Bluetooth speaker sales.
In other words, if you want this particular party speaker from JBL, Walmart is the seller to pick for the highest discount. And the PartyBox 110 is definitely a solid pick at its current asking price, promising hours of booming JBL Original Pro sound—up to 12—with adjustable bass levels.
Of course, no party is complete without a captivating light show. JBL understands, and that's why you can enjoy dynamic lights that dance to the beat of your favorite tunes. The model also supports PartyBoost technology, allowing you to connect it to compatible speakers for even louder audio.
