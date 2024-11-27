Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The big-sized JBL PartyBox 110 is the perfect party companion at 43% off on Walmart

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A group of friends enjoying music outdoors with a JBL PartyBox 110 speaker, featuring vibrant LED light effects.
Small-sized portable Bluetooth speakers may be fine for personal use but lack the power to create truly memorable parties. Compact options can't deliver the necessary oomph for big gatherings, and there's nothing wrong with that. If you need something large and truly powerful, Walmart's got you covered with a killer Black Friday on the JBL PartyBox 110!

The JBL PartyBox 110 is now $151 off for Black Friday!

The JBL PartyBox 110 is one of the best party speakers. The unit delivers 160W booming JBL Original Pro Sound with adjustable bass levels and up to 12 hours of playtime. The best part? You can now buy it for 43% off on Walmart! Get yours this Black Friday and save big!
$151 off (43%)
$199
$349 95
Buy at Walmart

JBL PartyBox Encore: $100 off at Amazon

If you prefer Amazon as your trusted seller, the PartyBox Encore is a suitable alternative to JBL's PartyBox 110. This unit is more compact than the 110, plus it offers dynamic light show and 100W sound. Get one at Amazon this Black Friday and save $100.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

This Black Friday, you can save a whopping 43% on the unit, which equates to $151 in savings. This fella may be a tough pick at its regular price ($349.95), but you can now get it for only $199. In case you're wondering, the party speaker isn't available at a discount on Amazon, and Best Buy doesn't have one in stock. Your only alternative to Walmart is a bargain at Woot, which requires an extra $100 for the same unit.

In other words, if you want this particular party speaker from JBL, Walmart is the seller to pick for the highest discount. And the PartyBox 110 is definitely a solid pick at its current asking price, promising hours of booming JBL Original Pro sound—up to 12—with adjustable bass levels.

The PartyBox 110 is heavy, weighing in at 23 lbs, so it's definitely not a suitable option for hiking. However, it lands about on par with other party options, size-wise, and features a built-in guitar and microphone port for whenever you want to unleash the Jimi Hendrix within.

Of course, no party is complete without a captivating light show. JBL understands, and that's why you can enjoy dynamic lights that dance to the beat of your favorite tunes. The model also supports PartyBoost technology, allowing you to connect it to compatible speakers for even louder audio.

The JBL PartyBox 110 is big, powerful, and way more affordable than usual for Black Friday. If you don't mind its larger size, hurry up and buy one for 43% off while Walmart's promo is still available. And if not, check out other amazing Black Friday Bluetooth speaker sales.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
105 stories
27 Nov, 2024
The big-sized JBL PartyBox 110 is the perfect party companion at 43% off on Walmart
26 Nov, 2024
Walmart launches a hot JBL Charge 5 bargain to splurge on this Black Friday
25 Nov, 2024
The small but loud Marshall Willen is a hit at 50% off on Best Buy for Black Friday
24 Nov, 2024
The well-liked Marshall Emberton II gets a generous Black Friday discount on Amazon
22 Nov, 2024
These Bose SoundLink Flex speakers are a dream come true for music lovers at up to 34% off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless