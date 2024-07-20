Grab the JBL Live 770NC at their best price with this post-Prime Day deal
Less than a month ago, Amazon launched a pretty exciting deal on the JBL Live 770NC. At the time, the over-ear wireless headphones got 29% off their price tag, though only in one color. The ultra-cool deal went live on Prime Day 2024, and guess what? It's still available after the summer savings event.
That means you can grab these JBL headphones, which usually cost almost $200, for $57 off their list price. By the way, now you can save on not one but two colors: Blue and White. If you recall, the first time we encountered Amazon's deal, it was just the model in Blue enjoying that extra-spicy price cut.
Besides that, you get JBL Signature Spatial Sound to enjoy. What's that? Well, it means you get sweet bass, clear vocals, and audio that virtually surrounds you. You should be able to control the spatial sound feature via the JBL Headphones app. By the way, these bad boys have auto-play and pause, which is a nice addition.
Are the Live 770NC good enough to rival options like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or their successor? Probably not. But they tick a lot of boxes for their asking price, making them a perfect choice for post-Prime Day shoppers looking for a bargain on their next headphones. Go ahead and save 29% on them while you can.
While it may be far less exciting than the Sony WH-1000XM5, the JBL option is actually quite impressive in its price range. For starters, the headset features Adaptive ANC, which uses four microphones to filter out unwanted sounds. Like every other pair of noise canceling headphones, these also have a mode that lets you hear your surroundings. Here, it's called Smart Ambient.
Another great thing about the over-ear headphones from JBL is their long playtime. You should get up to 50 hours of music from a single charge with ANC or a massive 65 hours with Bluetooth on and ANC off. There's even a quick-charging feature on deck, which is quite impressive in its own right. So, you should get up to four hours of your favorite tunes from a quick 5-minute charge via the USB-C cable.
