Grab the JBL Live 770NC at their best price with this post-Prime Day deal

By
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at their best price with this post-Prime Day deal
Less than a month ago, Amazon launched a pretty exciting deal on the JBL Live 770NC. At the time, the over-ear wireless headphones got 29% off their price tag, though only in one color. The ultra-cool deal went live on Prime Day 2024, and guess what? It's still available after the summer savings event.

Save $57 on the JBL Live 770NC in White at Amazon

Prime Day 2024 may be over and gone, but Amazon still sells the fantastic JBL Live 770NC at their best price. This is only the second time that we've seen the 29% markdown at the merchant, with no other sellers offering a matching deal. Amazon lets you save on two colors, Blue and White. Pick yours and grab that $57 discount because the headphones offer have everything you need!
$57 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

That means you can grab these JBL headphones, which usually cost almost $200, for $57 off their list price. By the way, now you can save on not one but two colors: Blue and White. If you recall, the first time we encountered Amazon's deal, it was just the model in Blue enjoying that extra-spicy price cut.

While it may be far less exciting than the Sony WH-1000XM5, the JBL option is actually quite impressive in its price range. For starters, the headset features Adaptive ANC, which uses four microphones to filter out unwanted sounds. Like every other pair of noise canceling headphones, these also have a mode that lets you hear your surroundings. Here, it's called Smart Ambient.

Besides that, you get JBL Signature Spatial Sound to enjoy. What's that? Well, it means you get sweet bass, clear vocals, and audio that virtually surrounds you. You should be able to control the spatial sound feature via the JBL Headphones app. By the way, these bad boys have auto-play and pause, which is a nice addition.

Another great thing about the over-ear headphones from JBL is their long playtime. You should get up to 50 hours of music from a single charge with ANC or a massive 65 hours with Bluetooth on and ANC off. There's even a quick-charging feature on deck, which is quite impressive in its own right. So, you should get up to four hours of your favorite tunes from a quick 5-minute charge via the USB-C cable.

Are the Live 770NC good enough to rival options like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or their successor? Probably not. But they tick a lot of boxes for their asking price, making them a perfect choice for post-Prime Day shoppers looking for a bargain on their next headphones. Go ahead and save 29% on them while you can.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

