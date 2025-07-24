Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

Huge 65% discount brings the JBL Live 460NC way below the $50 mark, making them a no-brainer

The headphones deliver good sound, have decent ANC, and offer up to 50 hours of battery life. Don't hesitate!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing a set of JBL Live 460NC.
Woot's limited-time deal on the Beats Fit Pro may have turned these earbuds into a must-have for gym rats, but if you're just looking for capable headphones that won't break the bank, we suggest taking advantage of Woot's offer on the JBL Live 460NC.

Right now, the retailer is offering a hefty 65% discount on these headphones, bringing their price below the $45 mark. That's a phenomenal deal, especially considering these cans would normally set you back around $130. Not to mention, the headphones are in brand-new condition and even come backed by a one-year JBL Manufacturer Limited Warranty.

JBL Live 460NC: Now 65% OFF at Woot!

$44 95
$129 95
$85 off (65%)
Snag a massive 65% discount on the JBL Live 460NC and grab a pair for less than $45! With good sound, solid ANC, and up to 50 hours of battery life, these headphones are an absolute steal. Hurry up — deals this good don’t stick around!
Buy at Woot


Just don’t wait around, and take advantage of this promo as soon as possible! In true Woot fashion, this is a limited-time deal, and you never know when it could expire. Believe us, the JBL Live 460NC are unmissable at their current price!

Sure, they may not rank among the best wireless headphones on the market, but they still deliver good sound — especially for cans that cost less than $50. Moreover, you can easily adjust their audio to fit your taste via the EQ in the JBL Headphones app.

On top of that, they feature active noise-cancelling that does a decent job, although it might not be the best at handling low-frequency sounds like the rumble of a bus or airplane engine.

Conversely, they offer a phenomenal battery life, delivering up to 40 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Switch their ANC off, and you'll be looking at around 50 hours of listening time, which is incredible for headphones that cost just $44.95. They also support fast charging, giving you up to four hours of use from just a 10-minute charge.

So yeah! The JBL Live 460NC are a no-brainer at 65% off! Don't wait around—save with this deal now!

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 1

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Pixel 10 Pro gets an early reveal with email-only offer from Google
Pixel 10 Pro gets an early reveal with email-only offer from Google

Latest News

YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless