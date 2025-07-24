Huge 65% discount brings the JBL Live 460NC way below the $50 mark, making them a no-brainer
The headphones deliver good sound, have decent ANC, and offer up to 50 hours of battery life. Don't hesitate!
Woot's limited-time deal on the Beats Fit Pro may have turned these earbuds into a must-have for gym rats, but if you're just looking for capable headphones that won't break the bank, we suggest taking advantage of Woot's offer on the JBL Live 460NC.
Right now, the retailer is offering a hefty 65% discount on these headphones, bringing their price below the $45 mark. That's a phenomenal deal, especially considering these cans would normally set you back around $130. Not to mention, the headphones are in brand-new condition and even come backed by a one-year JBL Manufacturer Limited Warranty.
Just don’t wait around, and take advantage of this promo as soon as possible! In true Woot fashion, this is a limited-time deal, and you never know when it could expire. Believe us, the JBL Live 460NC are unmissable at their current price!
Sure, they may not rank among the best wireless headphones on the market, but they still deliver good sound — especially for cans that cost less than $50. Moreover, you can easily adjust their audio to fit your taste via the EQ in the JBL Headphones app.
Conversely, they offer a phenomenal battery life, delivering up to 40 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Switch their ANC off, and you'll be looking at around 50 hours of listening time, which is incredible for headphones that cost just $44.95. They also support fast charging, giving you up to four hours of use from just a 10-minute charge.
So yeah! The JBL Live 460NC are a no-brainer at 65% off! Don't wait around—save with this deal now!
