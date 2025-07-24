Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Beats Fit Pro become as essential as creatine for gym rats with this bonkers limited-time deal

The earbuds deliver good sound, have solid fit, and are a steal at their current price. Don't miss out!

A person wearing a pair of Beats Fit Pro.
There are two important things in a gym rat's life—creatine and music—as both help with gaining muscle mass naturally.

Yes, that's right! Music is also important for your gains. How so? Well, a blood-pumping song can motivate you to do one more set or an additional rep if you feel down that set day. Additionally, a song with an aggressive beat and thumping bass can help you beat your personal bench press record.

Beats Fit Pro: Now 45% OFF at Woot!

$109 95
$199 95
$90 off (45%)
Woot is offering the Beats Fit Pro at 45% off, so you can score a pair for just under $110. With their durable build and awesome sound, these earbuds are a serious bargain right now. Don’t miss your chance—grab a pair while the deal lasts!
Buy at Woot


So, in short, music at the gym is as important for your muscle growth as all the other stuff you use to reach your goals. This also means that you should have good-sounding earbuds as part of your gym equipment, since we all know that the music at gyms can't exactly be categorized as blood-pumping — at least most of the time.

That's why we're happy to report that Woot is currently selling the workout-oriented Beats Fit Pro at a massive 45% discount, slashing $90 off the price. This lets you score a pair for only $109.95 instead of paying around $200. Plus, these bad boys come with a one-year Beats Manufacturer Limited Warranty, which is extremely rare, as most products on Woot ship with the retailer's own 90-day guarantee.

In other words, the Beats Fit Pro are a great choice if you still don't have good-sounding earbuds for your workout or are just looking to replace your old ones.

Ranked among the best workout earphones on the market, they deliver clear and balanced sound. They even offer Spatial Audio, though this feature is limited only to iPhone users. This means you'll enjoy three-dimensional audio if you're on team Apple. But even if you're using Android, you'll still enjoy a good listening experience.

Since a stable fit is important—after all, you don't want your precious earbuds falling off while you're running on the treadmill—our friends here also have ergonomic wingtips that keep them secure in your ears. They also boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which lets them endure sweat and light splashes, so you can train hard without hesitation. And when it comes to battery life, they don't disappoint, offering up to 6 hours of listening time, with an additional 18 hours from the charging case—for a total of 24 hours of playback.

Recommended Stories
To top it all off, they feature decent Active Noise Cancelling, which stops pesky noises from ruining your experience. Though it's not the best, we're sure you'll appreciate it, especially during peak hours at your favorite gym.

Overall, the Beats Fit Pro are an absolute steal at Woot right now, so act fast and grab a pair at a bargain price while you can!

