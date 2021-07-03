$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

These top-notch JBL AirPods rivals are almost too cheap to be true

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
These top-notch JBL AirPods rivals are almost too cheap to be true
If you can't afford Apple's hot new Beats-branded Studio Buds and don't feel comfortable buying Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ battery life heavyweights in refurbished condition, Woot may have the perfect deal for you.

Unlike the vast majority of the e-tailer's limited-time offers, this is technically scheduled to last a full three months, although depending on demand, that could obviously prove not to be the case after all.

We fully expect (and wholeheartedly recommend) bargain hunters to (digitally) flock to the aforementioned Amazon-owned website for a chance to pay a measly $59.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of "premium" JBL Live 300 earbuds.

JBL Live 300

True Wireless Earbuds

$90 off (60%)
$59 99
$149 95
Buy at Woot

Because there are so many great options available nowadays from so many big companies, these bad boys haven't been able to make our comprehensive list of the overall best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2021.

But that has a little something to do with the $149.95 regular price of the Live 300 as well, and in case you're wondering, said MSRP is currently unchanged on the manufacturer's official US website. Meanwhile, Amazon can hook you up with a $50 discount in white and purple colors, but we see no logical reason why you wouldn't want to save 90 bucks instead on a white or black pair of JBL buds with "serious power", noise isolation, and solid battery life.

Fully compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets, the Live 300 can keep your tunes going for up to six hours themselves, bumping up that endurance rating to a grand total of 20 hours when also taking their bundled charging case into consideration while promising to kill background noise... without actually supporting state-of-the-art active noise cancellation.

For those unaware of this little detail, the JBL brand is owned by Harman International, which in turn is a Samsung subsidiary, so purchasing these puppies is kind of like buying the Galaxy Buds+. On the not so bright side of things, you'll need to settle for a 90-day Woot warranty if you do decide to pull the trigger here, but hey, you can't have it all at only 60 bucks.

Keep in mind that the second-gen AirPods, which are still easily the world's top-selling true wireless earbuds, normally go for $159 and up, rarely dropping below the $100 mark in brand-new condition with a similar list of features.

