Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) is half off at Walmart

The smallest and cheapest Google smart speaker, the Nest Mini is even cheaper now. Walmart has it available for purchase at just half the price, which means customers can get one for only $25. The smart speaker can be had in four color options: charcoal, coral, gray, and sky.The 2nd-Gen Google Nest Mini promises better sound compared to the original model. The new one has more power and bass, although the smart speaker retains the same compact form factor. Apart from that, there's really no point in upgrading if you already own the first Google Nest Mini smart speaker.However, for first-time smart speaker buyers, this an excellent deal. The 2nd-Gen Google Nest Mini not only lets you play music from Spotify, YouTube Music, and other streaming services, but it also allows you to control your other smart devices like lights, thermostats, and TVs.