Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) is half off at Walmart
However, for first-time smart speaker buyers, this an excellent deal. The 2nd-Gen Google Nest Mini not only lets you play music from Spotify, YouTube Music, and other streaming services, but it also allows you to control your other smart devices like lights, thermostats, and TVs.
If you decide to buy one, you'll have to install the Google Home app via Google Play Store to set up the Nest Mini. After that, simply say “Hey Google” and start giving it commands to make use of its features.