Amazon early October Prime Day deal brings Echo Dot to lowest price
Amazon is running another Prime Day sales event next week, but the US retailer has already launched a bunch of deals for those who don’t want to wait until then. One of the first early October Prime Day deals has the Echo Dot (5th Gen) discounted to the lowest price we’ve been able to track to date.
Typically, this bundle costs $73, but Amazon is offering a huge 67 percent discount. That’s around $20 less than buying the two devices included in the bundle separately, another benefit of getting this deal while it’s live.
Furthermore, you’ll be able to turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone by simply using the Kasa app. On top of that, you can easily monitor consumption of your plug-in devices and even set timers and schedules.
The bottom line is that if you want to live in a “smart home” having at least an Echo Dot is mandatory. It’s useful not just because it allows you to control other smart devices in your home, but also because you can ask for information like weather, sports results, news, and information about topics that interest you.
The deal is likely to disappear before Amazon kicks off the October Prime Day event on October 10, but it’s safe to say that the Echo Dot (5th Gen) will be part of the sale in some form.
Not only that, but Amazon is selling the Echo Dot (5th Gen) bundled together with a Kasa Smart Plug Mini, which makes the deal even more appealing. After announcing a plethora of improvements to Alexa, the Echo Dot is simply a must have if you want to try them out.
For those who’ve never had an Alexa-powered device, the Echo Dot allows users to control their smart plug remotely by using voice commands such as “Alexa, turn on the lights.”
