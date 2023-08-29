Amazon's ultra-affordable Echo Pop smart speaker is both discounted and bundled with a nice gift
What's better than a dirt-cheap smart speaker with practically all of the Alexa skills of its costlier Echo-branded siblings and cousins? Why, the same device at an even lower price than usual, of course. What's better than a deeply discounted Echo Pop? Well, how about said Echo Pop at a huge markdown with a nice little deal sweetener also thrown in at no extra cost?
That sounds like a truly unbeatable promotion... because it probably is just that, and something tells us Amazon might not be able to improve this excellent new offer come Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or its very own Prime Big Deal Days event in the next few months.
Normally available for an already reasonable $39.99 by itself, the Echo Pop can currently be had for 15 bucks less than that alongside a complimentary Sengled Matter smart bulb. Said smart home accessory is regularly priced at $19.99 on its own, which means that you're looking at saving a combined $35 with this killer bundle deal for a presumably limited time.
Amazon's smallest and cheapest smart speaker, mind you, is barely a few months old, promising to deliver "full sound" for bedrooms and other "small spaces" in addition to answering queries, setting alarms, timers, and reminders, checking the weather, reading the news, and pretty much doing all of the same neat stuff as a "full-sized" Echo can do simply by listening to your voice.
Compared to the slightly more powerful, versatile, and expensive Echo Dot, the entry-level Echo Pop is arguably a little more stylish and undeniably more colorful, with charcoal, glacier white, lavender bloom, and midnight teal hues all at your disposal right now at the same hard-to-resist price.
