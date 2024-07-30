Walmart discounts the ultra-popular JBL Flip 6, bringing it back into the spotlight
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
As we shared, Best Buy is selling the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker at a gorgeous $100 discount, letting you snag one for just $149.99. However, if you are in the market for a new portable speaker that's easy to carry, the popular JBL Flip 6 in Black is on sale at a lovely $35 discount at Walmart.
Yes, we know, we know. $35 doesn't seem like a massive price cut. Especially considering that this bad boy has seen bigger discounts in the past. For instance, it was discounted by $40 (31%) on Amazon not long ago. That being said, the current $35 markdown is actually significant because it lets you get the JBL Flip 6 for just $94.99. In other words, you are scoring one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there for less than $100, which is incredible.
Another standout feature of this great-sounding fella is its impressive durability. It comes with a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's fully dust-tight and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. It also has good battery life, offering up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge.
So, overall, you are scoring a speaker with awesome sound, nice durability, and good battery life when going for the JBL Flip 6. And all that for under $100! As you can see, this is an unmissable deal. Act fast and take advantage of it today!
Yes, we know, we know. $35 doesn't seem like a massive price cut. Especially considering that this bad boy has seen bigger discounts in the past. For instance, it was discounted by $40 (31%) on Amazon not long ago. That being said, the current $35 markdown is actually significant because it lets you get the JBL Flip 6 for just $94.99. In other words, you are scoring one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there for less than $100, which is incredible.
There is a reason why the JBL Flip 6 is so sought-after. While it might be compact for a party speaker, it delivers amazing sound with punchy bass that can fill up an entire gathering. And if you need even more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker using its PartyBoost feature.
Another standout feature of this great-sounding fella is its impressive durability. It comes with a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's fully dust-tight and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. It also has good battery life, offering up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge.
So, overall, you are scoring a speaker with awesome sound, nice durability, and good battery life when going for the JBL Flip 6. And all that for under $100! As you can see, this is an unmissable deal. Act fast and take advantage of it today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: