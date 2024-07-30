For extremely limited time, save $100 on the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker and enjoy sound perfection

Bluetooth speaker

Marshall Acton II: Save $100! Get the Marshall Acton II at Best Buy and save $100 in the process. This is an amazing Bluetooth speaker with incredible sound. Furthermore, it’s a real steal at its current price. However, note that this isn't a portable Bluetooth speaker, as it doesn’t come with a built-in battery. Nevertheless, it’s still worth every penny and is a great choice if you’re looking for a speaker to use at home. $100 off (40%) $149 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy

But if not having a battery isn't an issue for you, and you intend to use it mainly at home anyway, you should definitely act quickly and capitalize on this deal now! The offer is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, and you literally have hours until it expires.Boasting Marshall's signature amp-like design, the Acton II looks stylish, and it's not a huge speaker, so it should look great on a countertop or shelf. In addition, it offers a rich and well-rounded sound that you can fine-tune to your taste via the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analog bass and treble knobs on top. It can get quite loud, and audio purists should love how this bad boy sounds. However, there may be some distortion in the deep bass when listening to tracks at higher volumes.Nevertheless, the Marshall Acton II is a real steal at its current price at Best Buy. Furthermore, it's an awesome choice for someone wanting to enjoy their favorite songs at great sound quality while mellowing out on their couch at home. So, if you want awith a sleek design, and you plan to use it mainly in your castle, don't hesitate and snatch a brand-new Marshall Acton II for just $149.99 with this deal today!