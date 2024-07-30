Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

For extremely limited time, save $100 on the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker and enjoy sound perfection

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For extremely limited time, save $100 on the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker and enjoy sound per
This deal is unmissable, but be warned: you should act fast and take advantage of it now, as it will be available only today!

Best Buy is offering a massive $100 price cut on the great-sounding Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker. Thanks to that discount, you can snatch a unit for only $149.99, down from the hefty $249.99. However, before pulling the trigger on this deal, you should also know that this isn't a portable Bluetooth speaker, as it doesn't have a built-in battery. In other words, it needs to be plugged into a socket in order to work.

Marshall Acton II: Save $100!

Get the Marshall Acton II at Best Buy and save $100 in the process. This is an amazing Bluetooth speaker with incredible sound. Furthermore, it’s a real steal at its current price. However, note that this isn't a portable Bluetooth speaker, as it doesn’t come with a built-in battery. Nevertheless, it’s still worth every penny and is a great choice if you’re looking for a speaker to use at home.
$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

But if not having a battery isn't an issue for you, and you intend to use it mainly at home anyway, you should definitely act quickly and capitalize on this deal now! The offer is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, and you literally have hours until it expires.

Boasting Marshall's signature amp-like design, the Acton II looks stylish, and it's not a huge speaker, so it should look great on a countertop or shelf. In addition, it offers a rich and well-rounded sound that you can fine-tune to your taste via the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analog bass and treble knobs on top. It can get quite loud, and audio purists should love how this bad boy sounds. However, there may be some distortion in the deep bass when listening to tracks at higher volumes.

Nevertheless, the Marshall Acton II is a real steal at its current price at Best Buy. Furthermore, it's an awesome choice for someone wanting to enjoy their favorite songs at great sound quality while mellowing out on their couch at home. So, if you want a Bluetooth speaker with a sleek design, and you plan to use it mainly in your castle, don't hesitate and snatch a brand-new Marshall Acton II for just $149.99 with this deal today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless