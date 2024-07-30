For extremely limited time, save $100 on the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker and enjoy sound perfection
This deal is unmissable, but be warned: you should act fast and take advantage of it now, as it will be available only today!
Best Buy is offering a massive $100 price cut on the great-sounding Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker. Thanks to that discount, you can snatch a unit for only $149.99, down from the hefty $249.99. However, before pulling the trigger on this deal, you should also know that this isn't a portable Bluetooth speaker, as it doesn't have a built-in battery. In other words, it needs to be plugged into a socket in order to work.
But if not having a battery isn't an issue for you, and you intend to use it mainly at home anyway, you should definitely act quickly and capitalize on this deal now! The offer is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, and you literally have hours until it expires.
Boasting Marshall's signature amp-like design, the Acton II looks stylish, and it's not a huge speaker, so it should look great on a countertop or shelf. In addition, it offers a rich and well-rounded sound that you can fine-tune to your taste via the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analog bass and treble knobs on top. It can get quite loud, and audio purists should love how this bad boy sounds. However, there may be some distortion in the deep bass when listening to tracks at higher volumes.
Nevertheless, the Marshall Acton II is a real steal at its current price at Best Buy. Furthermore, it's an awesome choice for someone wanting to enjoy their favorite songs at great sound quality while mellowing out on their couch at home. So, if you want a Bluetooth speaker with a sleek design, and you plan to use it mainly in your castle, don't hesitate and snatch a brand-new Marshall Acton II for just $149.99 with this deal today!
