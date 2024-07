Now's the time to snag the JBL Flip 6 at one of its lowest prices on Amazon

As you might know, this bad boy normally costs about $130, so it's really not all that expensive. But with that ultra-cool discount, you can get it for just under $90 – a price tag we haven't seen in over six months! To our knowledge, the speaker was last available for 32% off in January, when Walmart offered the sweeter-than-sweet discount. As for Amazon, we last saw the said 32% markdown in December 2023.This compact speaker has a lot to offer despite its deeply reduced prices. Firstly, it's equipped with an IP67 rating and sports a robust design, meaning it should last a long time. With such a high water and dust resistant rating, it lands among the best waterproof speakers for summer Aside from that, it gives you great audio quality for its small size. Of course, you can't expect it to dazzle large crows with its sound, but it's more than ideal for small BBQ parties in the backyard, family trips by the lake, and more.One thing you should keep in mind is that this fella doesn't have a built-in microphone. While it's unlikely that many people use their speakers to take phone calls, those who do might find this a deal breaker.But if you find this no issue, the JBL Flip 6 shouldn't disappoint you one bit. It gives you satisfactory bass and clear audio, plus it can keep your tunes going strong for hours. Finally, you can connect more JBL speakers to it using the PartyBoost feature.Isn't that good enough for a music companion that now costs just under $90? If you agree, we recommend taking advantage of Amazon's deal soon. After all, it may not stay up for grabs for too long.