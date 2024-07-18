Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

Now's the time to snag the JBL Flip 6 at one of its lowest prices on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Now's the time to snag the JBL Flip 6 at one of its lowest prices on Amazon
Do you need a new portable Bluetooth speaker that's stylish and rugged enough to accompany you on all your adventures? Seek no more – Amazon's got the answer you're looking for! It offers one of the best budget speakers on the market, the JBL Flip 6, at one of its lowest prices ever! In other words, now's the time to save 31% on it.

Save 31% on the JBL Flip 6 at Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 now enjoys one of its lowest prices at Amazon. The speaker is 31% off, which cuts it under the $90 mark. Since last December, we haven't seen such a significant discount at the largest online seller, making this current offer an attractive one indeed. Don't miss out.
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

As you might know, this bad boy normally costs about $130, so it's really not all that expensive. But with that ultra-cool discount, you can get it for just under $90 – a price tag we haven't seen in over six months! To our knowledge, the speaker was last available for 32% off in January, when Walmart offered the sweeter-than-sweet discount. As for Amazon, we last saw the said 32% markdown in December 2023.

This compact speaker has a lot to offer despite its deeply reduced prices. Firstly, it's equipped with an IP67 rating and sports a robust design, meaning it should last a long time. With such a high water and dust resistant rating, it lands among the best waterproof speakers for summer

Aside from that, it gives you great audio quality for its small size. Of course, you can't expect it to dazzle large crows with its sound, but it's more than ideal for small BBQ parties in the backyard, family trips by the lake, and more.

One thing you should keep in mind is that this fella doesn't have a built-in microphone. While it's unlikely that many people use their speakers to take phone calls, those who do might find this a deal breaker.

But if you find this no issue, the JBL Flip 6 shouldn't disappoint you one bit. It gives you satisfactory bass and clear audio, plus it can keep your tunes going strong for hours. Finally, you can connect more JBL speakers to it using the PartyBoost feature.

Isn't that good enough for a music companion that now costs just under $90? If you agree, we recommend taking advantage of Amazon's deal soon. After all, it may not stay up for grabs for too long.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
61 stories
18 Jul, 2024
Now's the time to snag the JBL Flip 6 at one of its lowest prices on Amazon
10 Jul, 2024
Walmart's superb summer sale promo on the old but gold JBL Xtreme 2 can't get any better
08 Jul, 2024
Amazon sells this Bose SoundLink Flex model at its best price for a limited time
04 Jul, 2024
This Walmart deal turned the popular JBL Flip 6 into a best-seller once again
29 Jun, 2024
The compact Marshall Emberton II has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon yet again
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless