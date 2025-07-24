JBL Pulse 5 with 360 degree light show gets a lovely discount at Walmart

JBL Pulse 5: Save 21% at Walmart! $197 50 $249 95 $52 off (21%) Grab the JBL Pulse 5 for $52 off at Walmart. The speaker delivers loud sound and stunning lights that sync perfectly to the beat. It’s a top pick for bigger gatherings. Don’t wait—save now! Buy at Walmart

Bluetooth speaker

As for the device itself, well, it's safe to say that its light show capabilities are the biggest highlight. It delivers 360-degree visual flair that syncs to the beat, giving you a mesmerizing listening experience. On top of that, you can fully customize the lighting effects through the JBL Portable app.Of course, the main thing a speaker needs to do is deliver good sound, and we can confidently say our friend here checks that box, too. It offers loud audio out of the box, which you can fine-tune to match your preferences using the EQ in the companion app.But it's not just about the fancy light show and good sound, as a greatshould also be durable. That's why this bad boy comes with a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it's dust-tight and can handle being submerged in up to 3 feet of water for as long as 30 minutes. On top of that, it offers solid battery life, giving you up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.Overall, the JBL Pulse 5 is worth getting, especially if you want a good-sounding speaker with fancy lighting effects at a good price. Therefore, act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still available!