Walmart makes the JBL Charge 4 speaker a true Black Friday steal with hot new discount





That's because the actual Black Friday "holiday" is tomorrow, November 24, so any new offers kicked off right before Thanksgiving are essentially guaranteed to remain unbeaten at least through Cyber Monday. That doesn't mean the fresh holiday deals will also stay alive that long, as the JBL Charge 4, for instance, could well go out of stock at Walmart much earlier than November 27.

This "dumb" portable Bluetooth speaker is no longer sold by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy at any price, and although Walmart is technically listing it at $129, its original MSRP back in 2018 was actually $180.





Despite its super-advanced age, the Charge 4 is still a more than decent alternative to your Amazon Echoes and Google Nests for folks who like to take their music with them wherever they go without having to always hug a wall. This bad boy can play your favorite tunes for a whopping 20 hours between charges, mind you, and if you hurry, you can get it for just $89 in a single black colorway.





That's roughly 30 bucks cheaper than the newer but not a whole lot better JBL Charge 5 right now, and even though you're unlikely to be able to stuff your better half's stocking with the JBL Charge 4 due to the speaker's relatively large size, we're fairly certain you're going to make someone very happy with such a thoughtful and legitimately useful Christmas gift.





More affordable than many of the best portable Bluetooth speakers money can buy in late 2023, the industry veteran comes with IPX7 water resistance, a decidedly eye-catching and more importantly highly durable design, and above all, "powerful full-spectrum sound." Yes, you can get premium audio from a sub-$100 speaker this holiday season, but you might not want to waste another second and place your order ASAP on Walmart's website.