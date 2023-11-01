This early Black Friday deal makes the Google Nest Hub Max the best smart display you can buy today
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released all the way back in 2019, the Nest Hub Max never received a proper sequel, as Google largely shifted its focus from smart speakers and smart displays to smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets capable of replacing a smart display... sort of.
But if you want to own both an Android tablet and a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker with a generous touchscreen (or just the latter type of product), now seems like the perfect time to make your purchase and save the big bucks while avoiding the traditional holiday crowds.
Despite its super-advanced age, the biggest and baddest member of the Google Nest family to date can still be a smart buy at the right price. $229.99 is definitely not it, but $129.99 looks far more compelling and could well prove an unbeatable tag this Black Friday... season.
Even though it's only early November, Best Buy is explicitly advertising this sweet new deal as a Black Friday 2023 affair, offering a higher-than-ever discount on both "charcoal" and "chalk" color options.
At 130 bucks, the Google Nest Hub Max currently undercuts Amazon's newer and more powerful third-gen Echo Show 10 by a whopping $115, although we obviously fully expect that device to score a substantial markdown before long as well.
The Alexa-controlled giant is however unlikely to drop quite as low as its old arch-rival, which thus remains a very attractive value proposition for Christmas, especially as far as hardcore Google fans are concerned.
The deeply discounted Nest Hub Max is naturally capable of doing everything the newer Nest Hub smart speaker can do in terms of voice assistance and audio functionality while also showing whatever you might need in your kitchen, bedroom, or even living room (from YouTube videos to Netflix shows) on a reasonably high-quality 10-inch panel with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. In short, you get a lot of bang and a solid degree of versatility for just 130 bucks right now... if you hurry.
Things that are NOT allowed: