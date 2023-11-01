This early Black Friday deal makes the Google Nest Hub Max the best smart display you can buy today





But if you want to own both an Android tablet and a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker with a generous touchscreen (or just the latter type of product), now seems like the perfect time to make your purchase and save the big bucks while avoiding the traditional holiday crowds.

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant, 10-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 6.5MP Camera with 127-Degree Wide Field of View and Auto-Framing, Two 18mm 10W Tweeters, One 75mm 30W Woofer, Voice Match Technology, Far-Field Microphones, Ultrasound Sensing, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Built-in Chromecast Support, Charcoal and Chalk Color Options $100 off (43%) $129 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





Despite its super-advanced age, the biggest and baddest member of the Google Nest family to date can still be a smart buy at the right price. $229.99 is definitely not it, but $129.99 looks far more compelling and could well prove an unbeatable tag this Black Friday... season.





Even though it's only early November, Best Buy is explicitly advertising this sweet new deal as a Black Friday 2023 affair, offering a higher-than-ever discount on both "charcoal" and "chalk" color options.





At 130 bucks, the Google Nest Hub Max currently undercuts Amazon's newer and more powerful third-gen Echo Show 10 by a whopping $115, although we obviously fully expect that device to score a substantial markdown before long as well.





The Alexa-controlled giant is however unlikely to drop quite as low as its old arch-rival, which thus remains a very attractive value proposition for Christmas, especially as far as hardcore Google fans are concerned.



