Amazon is still letting you snag the JBL Charge 5 at an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember when we shared an exciting deal on the JBL Charge 5 a couple of weeks ago? Don’t worry – we’ll remind you! The offer was live on Amazon and gave shoppers a chance to scoop up this incredible speaker with a sweet 33% discount.
Why are we saying all this? Well, this exciting offer is still up for grabs at the retailer. If, for some reason, you missed the chance to take advantage the first time, you can do it now. The JBL portable speaker is a decidedly good investment at that price, especially considering all its handy features. If you’d prefer something else, browse the early Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers we’ve prepared.
It may not be the best portable speaker on the market, but it still delivers Original Pro Sound by JBL. This bad boy is equipped with a long-excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual bass radiators. This setup helps reproduce clear vocals, rich instrumentals, and deep, thumping bass.
The Charge 5 won’t disappoint in the battery department, either. The speaker lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge, which is decidedly enough for its price range. What if your phone can’t keep up? Well, JBL integrated an easy-to-use power bank, allowing you to recharge your devices without stopping your tunes.
All things considered, the JBL speaker is a fantastic investment, especially when you can get it at 33% off. If you agree with us, go ahead and treat yoruself to one in your favorite color from Amazon.
Why are we saying all this? Well, this exciting offer is still up for grabs at the retailer. If, for some reason, you missed the chance to take advantage the first time, you can do it now. The JBL portable speaker is a decidedly good investment at that price, especially considering all its handy features. If you’d prefer something else, browse the early Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers we’ve prepared.
The Charge 5 is a loud and powerful speaker that can meet most people’s needs. Neither way too small nor too bulky, the speaker is easy to carry around with its lightweight design. What’s more, the Bluetooth speaker boasts an IP67. So, the occasional speck of dust and splash of water shouldn’t be a problem.
It may not be the best portable speaker on the market, but it still delivers Original Pro Sound by JBL. This bad boy is equipped with a long-excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual bass radiators. This setup helps reproduce clear vocals, rich instrumentals, and deep, thumping bass.
So, for a tad under $120, you get a portable and durable JBL speaker that’s loud and powerful enough to add that extra heat to your favorite jams. That’s a good deal, if you ask us! And in case you need even more intensity, you can rely on the handy PartyBoost technology. The feature allows you to pair multiple JBL speakers for an even louder party.
The Charge 5 won’t disappoint in the battery department, either. The speaker lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge, which is decidedly enough for its price range. What if your phone can’t keep up? Well, JBL integrated an easy-to-use power bank, allowing you to recharge your devices without stopping your tunes.
All things considered, the JBL speaker is a fantastic investment, especially when you can get it at 33% off. If you agree with us, go ahead and treat yoruself to one in your favorite color from Amazon.
Things that are NOT allowed: