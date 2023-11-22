Amazon's crazy powerful Echo Studio scores a nice discount and a cool freebie for Black Friday
As much as we'd like to tell you that the crazy powerful Echo Studio smart speaker is currently on sale at a crazy low Black Friday 2023 price, that's not exactly the case. But the main reason why that's not true is the incredible audio prowess of the ultra-high-end Alexa-enabled device.
Besides, Amazon has always been rather generous with Echo Studio buyers, pricing this bad boy at a very reasonable $199.99 at launch, when Apple's first-gen HomePod was still around... and available for a considerably higher $349. With the second-gen HomePod normally costing $299 and rarely scoring modest price cuts of no more than 20 bucks, it's nice that Amazon is willing to sell the Echo Studio at any discount.
Of course, $67.99 is not just any discount, slashing a pretty substantial 30 percent off the regular combined price of the super-premium smart speaker and a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. That latter item can obviously come in handy for folks looking to set up or expand their existing smart home "environment", especially with the Echo Studio featuring built-in Zigbee integration allowing it to control your entire such setup.
This combo would typically set you back $222.98, mind you, and after the aforementioned $67.99 markdown, you can currently pay as much on an Echo Studio bundled with a smart color bulb as on a smart speaker alone. If that's not a solid Black Friday deal, then we don't know what is.
Capable of essentially doing the same things and performing an identical set of hands-free tasks as all of its Echo-branded siblings and cousins, the Studio packs a lot of extra oomph compared to a Dot, Pop, Show, or "standard" Echo. We're talking a massive 30mm tweeter, three 2-inch mid-range speakers, and a 5.3-inch woofer, all coming together to deliver spatial audio, lossless high-res sound, and Dolby Atmos technology for a pretty much unrivaled living room music streaming experience, at least in the sub-$200 price bracket.
