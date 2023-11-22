Amazon's crazy powerful Echo Studio scores a nice discount and a cool freebie for Black Friday





Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal, TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb Included $68 off (30%) $154 99 $222 98 Buy at Amazon





Of course, $67.99 is not just any discount, slashing a pretty substantial 30 percent off the regular combined price of the super-premium smart speaker and a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. That latter item can obviously come in handy for folks looking to set up or expand their existing smart home "environment", especially with the Echo Studio featuring built-in Zigbee integration allowing it to control your entire such setup. Of course, $67.99 is not just any discount, slashing a pretty substantial 30 percent off the regular combined price of the super-premium smart speaker and a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. That latter item can obviously come in handy for folks looking to set up or expand their existing smart home "environment", especially with the Echo Studio featuring built-in Zigbee integration allowing it to control your entire such setup.





This combo would typically set you back $222.98, mind you, and after the aforementioned $67.99 markdown, you can currently pay as much on an Echo Studio bundled with a smart color bulb as on a smart speaker alone. If that's not a solid Black Friday deal, then we don't know what is.





Pop, Capable of essentially doing the same things and performing an identical set of hands-free tasks as all of its Echo-branded siblings and cousins, the Studio packs a lot of extra oomph compared to a Dot Show , or "standard" Echo. We're talking a massive 30mm tweeter, three 2-inch mid-range speakers, and a 5.3-inch woofer, all coming together to deliver spatial audio, lossless high-res sound, and Dolby Atmos technology for a pretty much unrivaled living room music streaming experience, at least in the sub-$200 price bracket.