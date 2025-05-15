Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
The popular JBL Boombox 3 gets a surprise $100 discount at Amazon

Upgrade your listening experience with the ultra-loud, extra-durable JBL Boombox 3 without paying a premium price! Save $100 with Amazon's latest deal.

A woman carries the JBL Boombox 3 on her shoulder at the beach.
Time to upgrade your outdoor listening experience? If you're looking for something big and powerful, the JBL Boombox 3 should be on your radar. This large fella combines massive sound and serious durability, plus it's $100 off in Amazon's latest deal.

The JBL Boombox 3 is $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (20%)
Amazon launches a surprise sale on the well-liked JBL Boombox 3, landing it at a more attractive price. For what might not be too long, you can get this large Bluetooth speaker for $100 off in both colorways. That's a rare deal you shouldn't miss.
Buy at Amazon

The JBL Boombox 3 is $120 off at Walmart

$380
$499 95
$120 off (24%)
Don't mind buying the JBL Boombox 3 from a third-party seller with a less-than-stellar rating? In that case, head to Walmart and save $120 on the unit in Black.
Buy at Walmart

Instead of getting it for nearly $500, you can now buy this bad boy for just under $400, 20% off its original asking price. The promo is available on both colorways and is the first solid discount we've seen at Amazon in 2025!

In case you're wondering, Walmart also sells the music companion at discounted prices, allowing you to save $120 on the model in Black. That bargain is launched by a third-party merchant with a sub-4-star rating, so keep that in mind.

With its rugged design and IP67 rating, the Boombox 3 fits all sorts of outdoor gatherings, from pool and beach parties to backyard BBQs. It's also quite loud, delivering solid audio with heavy bass and a wide soundstage that perfectly fits large gatherings. On top of that, sound quality doesn't distort at higher volumes, which is always a plus.

OK, you get great audio and a durable design — what else does this Bluetooth speaker offer? It packs a built-in power bank that lets you charge devices while streaming. What's more, it supports JBL PartyBoost, allowing you to pair it with compatible speakers for an even more memorable party.

As for battery life, the unit promises up to 24 hours of total playtime. Listening at max volumes might drain the battery a bit faster, but you should still get enough juice for a whole night.

However you look at it, the JBL Boombox 3 is one of the best large-sized portable Bluetooth speakers. Its loud and quality audio, durable build and long battery life make it a compelling choice even at its standard price, but now that it's $100 off, it's absolutely irresistible. Get yours and save at Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading ...
