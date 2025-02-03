Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
The ultra-loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a rare $111 price cut at Walmart

A woman with wet hair carries a JBL Boombox 3 on her shoulder at the beach, showcasing its rugged and waterproof design.
Would you like to up your listening game? Now's the ideal time to do so. The ultra-loud, extra-rugged JBL Boombox 3 is now available at a juicy discount, thanks to Walmart's latest sale. You can buy the Camouflage-colored model for $111 off its $499.95 original price. That brings it down to $388.99, an asking price we haven't seen in quite some time.

JBL Boombox 3 in Camouflage: Save $111 at Walmart

$388 99
$499 95
$111 off (22%)
The rugged, extra-loud JBL Boombox 3 is now available at a fantastic price at Walmart. The model is $111 off, but only in Camouflage. That's a price cut you won't find at Amazon and Best Buy at the time of writing. Get yours while you can.
Buy at Walmart

Indeed, this particular JBL speaker doesn't sell at the same discount at Amazon and Best Buy. Over there, you get a pretty humble $50 price cut on both the Black and Camouflage-coated units, which, let's face it, isn't all that much. Better still, we've only seen a more impressive promo than this one several times, all during major shopping events. So, if you're after loudness at a more bearable price, now's definitely the time to act!

From the start, we should point out that this fella is quite large. True, it features a built-in handle for easier transportation, but its weight of some 14.8 lb means it's certainly not a music companion you'd want on a hiking trip. For those, the JBL Flip 6 could be a much more suitable choice. Still, this fella has an IP67 rating, so it's an adequate choice for outdoor gatherings.

With big size comes big sound, though. And the Boombox 3 offers quite a bit of that. This buddy can get very loud and it doesn't distort audio even at higher volumes. On top of that, it's quite bass-heavy, making it perfect for large gatherings. Naturally, not everyone likes low-end, and if you're one of those, you can easily EQ the sound to your taste.

As for battery life, JBL claims you can get up to 24 hours per single charge. That should be more than enough for most users. Keep in mind that listening at higher volumes might reduce the overall playtime.

So, what do you think? True, it's quite expensive at its regular asking price, but this fella is good enough to give many of the best portable Bluetooth speakers a run for their money. If you agree, grab the JBL Boombox 3 at Walmart and enjoy your $111 of savings.
