Snatch the JBL Boombox 3 and enjoy the ultimate audio experience at a bargain price
If you want a booming sound without breaking the bank, Best Buy is here to help! It now offers the big-sized, super-loud JBL Boombox 3 at a tempting $100 discount. Given that we haven’t seen such considerable price cuts on a brand-new speaker since Black Friday, we believe this deal is worth checking out.

JBL Boombox 3: save $100 on Best Buy now

With an IP67 rating, super powerful sound, and heavy, thumping bass, the JBL Boombox is all any party needs! This speaker can keep the dance stage on for up to 24 hours per charge, which is more than enough for a rocking party. The best thing about it? You can now save $100 on this large-sized fella at Best Buy!
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

JBL Boombox 3: save $100 on Amazon

The Boombox 3 in Camouflage is up for grabs at Amazon, offered at $100 off its price tag. If you don't like how the Black paintjob looks, definitely check this one out. The JBL speaker in this particular color will captivate your audience with more than its sound, as the Camouflage coating looks more than stylish. The speaker may be large, but it makes up for it with booming, bass-heavy sound that'll make any party much better.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

During the November shopping season, users could save $150 on this top-class speaker with an MSRP of about $500. In other words, it now retails at its second-best price. Now, that’s more than a welcome price cut, especially considering that there are no ongoing sales events. But if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, consider one of the best budget speakers instead.

By the way, Best Buy isn’t the only seller that gives you hefty discounts on this massive JBL Bluetooth speaker. So, if you’d prefer something other than a Black speaker, get the model in Camouflage through Amazon’s rival promo.

As one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, this large fella is meant for greatness from the start. It’s rather big, so you may struggle to carry it around all the time. But taking it for a picnic or a family gathering near the lake seems more than appropriate. Another thing to note – like most JBL products, this bad boy has an IP67 rating.

On the soundstage, the speaker makes absolutely no compromise. It offers extremely loud audio, which doesn’t get annoyingly distorted when you turn up the heat. There’s also a good amount of bass going on. But if you don’t care much for thumping sounds, you can easily tweak the EQ settings to fit your taste via the JBL Portable app.
 
With such an impressive sound, you’ll probably want to keep the party going for hours. The Boombox 3 won’t disappoint you in that respect, offering up to 24 hours of listening time per charge.

While it’s on the expensive side of things, this large speaker is definitely way more attractive at $100 removed from its price tag. So, pick your favorite color and grab yours at Best Buy or Amazon while you still can.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

