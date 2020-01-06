Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update





10 functional patches were sent to Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 units















Two more functional patches were sent to the latest models. The display on the Pixel 4 series should be improved now that the update has been sent to fix the color shifting on the screen that appears at lower brightness levels. And the 90Hz refresh rate on these same models, the feature that Google calls "Smooth Display," will now work with Chinese messaging app WeChat. All Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 units received a patch to fix an issue causing Enterprise Wi-Fi access points to crash. Lastly, these same phones also were sent various stability fixes.











As for the security updates, there are two; the one dated January 1st, 2020 fixes eight security issues ranging from moderate to critical. The January 5th, 2020 security update resolves 33 issues that were considered either critical or high. Some Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users who did not receive the December update are supposed to receive last month's patches together with January's fixes . The next feature drop, which adds new capabilities to Pixel phones, should take place in March; these will be released quarterly.



