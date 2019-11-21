Android Software updates Google

Update to Android 10 broke Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for some Pixel 2 users

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 21, 2019, 4:18 PM
Update to Android 10 broke Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for some Pixel 2 users
Google rolled out Android 10 for the Pixels back in September. Almost immediately, Pixel 2 owners started posting on Google's support page that the update broke the Wi-Fi on their phones. One Pixel 2 XL user kept receiving the message "Connected, no internet access." He tried to connect to Wi-Fi using Safe Mode, but it was no dice. And wiping network settings, rebooting the phone and even trying a different router failed to work.

Some were able to use Wi-Fi to access the internet only briefly even when their phones said that there was no Wi-Fi connection. Others found that their Pixel 2 kept switching between Wi-Fi and LTE even though the device showed that it was connected to Wi-Fi. There were over 400 posts listed under this topic and some added an additional complaint about losing Bluetooth connectivity.

A number of the posts from Pixel 2 users noted that they had experienced no issues with Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth when their phones were using Android 9. So that leads us to the only workaround at the moment, and if you own an affected Pixel 2 you are not going to like the taste of this medicine. Perform a factory reset and downgrade to Android 9. Those who don't have the know-how to do this have been sent replacement models from Google loaded with Android 9. We should point out that there is no guarantee that a factory reset will even fix the issue with Wi-Fi connectivity.


This issue is just coming to light now, and thus far there has been no response from Google about this; our Pixel 2 XL has not been affected so far. While most of the posts date back to September, there are more recent ones including one that was just posted today.

We've reached out to Google and if there is a response, this story will be updated.
$399.00 Pixel 2 XL on Amazon
$369.99 Pixel 2 on Amazon

Related phones

Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 2 XL OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo, 8.0 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.2
 Based on 15 Reviews
  • Display 6.0" 1440 x 2880 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Octa-core, 2350 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB
  • Battery 3520 mAh
Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo, 8.0 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
  • Display 5.0" 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Octa-core, 2350 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB
  • Battery 2700 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

tbreezy
Reply

1. tbreezy

Posts: 133; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

“AnDrOid uPdAtEs hAvE nO bUgS.”

posted on 10 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S-11-could-include-90Hz-refresh-rate
Hidden menu hints at 120Hz refresh rate for the Samsung Galaxy S11
Samsung-Galaxy-A71-design-renders-leak
Quad-camera Galaxy A71 leaks with massive punch-hole display, headphone jack
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-specs-confirmed-december-launch-rumored
Key Galaxy S10 Lite specs confirmed by the FCC ahead of probable December launch
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Galaxy-S11-series-battery-life-tech
Revealed: the secret behind Galaxy S11's rumored longer battery life
OnePlus-8-Pro-design-leak-fourth-camera
This OnePlus 8 Pro design leak solves the mystery of the quad camera

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
oneplus-7-pro-6t-discount-black-friday-deals
Substantial OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T discounts now available as part of Black Friday sale

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.