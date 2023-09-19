Don't miss out on Amazon's epic deal on the fantastic Jabra Elite 85t

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds that are comfortable enough to wear all day long, you've come to the right place. The Jabra Elite 85t distinguish themselves from the competition with their ergonomic design. And while they typically have a hefty price tag, you now have an incredible chance to get them at 50% off!

These earbuds can set you back a pricey $229.99 when they’re not on sale, so the ongoing Amazon deal is indeed quite irresistible. And while it isn’t the first time we’ve seen the pair that cheap at the merchant, it’s not every day that we see them with such a high discount.

Jabra Elite 85t: Save 50% at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 85t are now available for 50% less at Amazon. The earbuds feature ANC with HearThrough technology, an IPX4 rating, and long battery life. Get them now at 50% off and enjoy your savings.
$115 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Like every great pair of headphones nowadays, the Jabra Elite 85t offer great ANC that eliminates the noises you don’t want to hear. There are as many as 11 levels of noise cancelation, from full ANC to full HearThrough. Of course, nobody buys earbuds just for their ANC properties.

Well, it’s a good thing that these bad boys also sound incredible. They’re equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers that perfectly reproduce any music you play on them. There’s no delay, the lows, mids, and highs are well-balanced. In other words, most people should be happy with how the Jabra earbuds sound.

Moreover, if you download the Jabra Sound+ app on your Android or iOS device, you can tinker with the EQ settings to make the sound more suitable to your preferences. Mind you, the app unlocks other customization options, so we suggest downloading it if you get these earbuds.

And why shouldn’t you get them? Not only do they cancel out unwanted noises whenever you want and produce great sound, but they’re also ideal for conference calls. That’s right, you can use them for that work-related call without worrying that ambient noise will affect how others hear you.

The Jabra Elite 85t also boast a long battery life. Their manufacturer advertises them to last about seven hours on a single charge. And if you store them in the charging case when you’re not using them, you can squeeze some 31 hours of total playtime. Undoubtedly, some of the best wireless earbuds can last longer than that, but our question is: are they 50% off right now?

