Jabra's noise-cancelling Elite 7 Active earbuds can be yours at a killer price... if you're lucky

Who's excited for Amazon's second batch of phenomenal Prime-exclusive deals this year, scheduled to run for 48 hours next month? If you need some specifics before you can start building up your expectations as to what kind of products you'll be able to get and at what kind of prices, we are now ready to tell you all about one particularly great Prime Big Deal Days promotion.

This is technically already open... for invitation requests, which means you can't actually order your deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active yet, let alone hope to receive said noise-cancelling earbuds very soon.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

True Wireless Earbuds with Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable HearThrough, ShakeGrip Technology for the Ultimate Active Fit, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Bundled Charging Case, Navy, Invite-Only Deal Available Exclusively for Amazon Prime Members
$100 off (56%)
Buy at Amazon

Invite-only Prime offers were first introduced ahead of Amazon's special sales event from a couple of months ago, requiring a lot of patience from bargain hunters in addition to an Amazon Prime subscription. What you have to do to slash an amazing $100 off the $179.99 list price of the aforementioned Elite 7 Active buds in a single "navy" hue is ask for an invitation right now at the product link above and then wait until October 10.

That's when you should get a "unique" link on your email address allowing you to purchase these bad boys for a whopping 56 percent less than usual on October 10 and 11... if you're lucky. That's right, not everyone who requests an invite will actually be granted access to this outstanding deal, which as you can imagine, beats all previous Elite 7 Active discounts offered by Amazon and other major US retailers like Amazon.

Is the promo good enough to justify the three-week wait for an invitation... that may never even arrive in your inbox? Despite the recent launch of an improved Elite 8 Active product with enhanced durability and sound performance, we think so, especially if you want to blend state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology with a gym-friendly design while keeping your spending to a minimum.

Although they probably fall short of the best wireless earbuds money can buy today in terms of overall audio quality and super-advanced capabilities, the Jabra Elite 7 Active seem to strike a pretty much unrivaled balance between affordability and power at the time of this writing. 

