Jabra's noise-cancelling Elite 7 Active earbuds can be yours at a killer price... if you're lucky





This is technically already open... for invitation requests, which means you can't actually order your deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active yet, let alone hope to receive said noise-cancelling earbuds very soon.

Invite-only Prime offers were first introduced ahead of Amazon's special sales event from a couple of months ago, requiring a lot of patience from bargain hunters in addition to an Amazon Prime subscription. What you have to do to slash an amazing $100 off the $179.99 list price of the aforementioned Elite 7 Active buds in a single "navy" hue is ask for an invitation right now at the product link above and then wait until October 10.





That's when you should get a "unique" link on your email address allowing you to purchase these bad boys for a whopping 56 percent less than usual on October 10 and 11... if you're lucky. That's right, not everyone who requests an invite will actually be granted access to this outstanding deal, which as you can imagine, beats all previous Elite 7 Active discounts offered by Amazon and other major US retailers like Amazon.





Is the promo good enough to justify the three-week wait for an invitation... that may never even arrive in your inbox? Despite the recent launch of an improved Elite 8 Active product with enhanced durability and sound performance, we think so, especially if you want to blend state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology with a gym-friendly design while keeping your spending to a minimum.





Although they probably fall short of the best wireless earbuds money can buy today in terms of overall audio quality and super-advanced capabilities, the Jabra Elite 7 Active seem to strike a pretty much unrivaled balance between affordability and power at the time of this writing.