Accessories Deals Audio

Two of Jabra's top AirPods Pro rivals are on sale at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two of Jabra's top AirPods Pro rivals are on sale at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
It's certainly not easy to make an informed and wise decision if you're in the market for a new pair of true wireless earbuds this holiday season, but that's only because there are so many good options for every budget, almost all of which are essentially guaranteed to score hefty discounts over the next few weeks.

Two of Jabra's top alternatives to Apple's industry-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro are already on sale at lower than ever prices, and while Amazon is offering no guarantees this will indeed be the case, something tells us there are no higher discounts planned for Black Friday.

Normally available for $209.99, the gym-friendly Elite Active 75t can currently be purchased at $110 off list in a single gray color with active noise cancellation functionality, IP57 water and dust resistance, four microphones promising crystal clear voice calls, and up to 24 hours of battery life... in total.

Obviously, the sporty buds themselves can only keep your tunes going for so long before requiring a trip inside their little bundled charging case, although even with ANC enabled at all times, you're looking at a very solid endurance rating of 5.5 hours.

Priced at $229.99, the Jabra Elite 85t are arguably even better... as long as you dig the more elegant, less sporty design and don't mind the inferior IPX4 certification. 

With "fully adjustable" active noise cancellation technology, a grand total of six microphones, 12mm speakers delivering premium sound and powerful base, and up to 25 hours of battery life in tow, these high-end AirPods Pro rivals are on sale at a cool 80 bucks less than usual in Copper Black, Titanium Black, and Gold Beige paint jobs. 

If you prefer a good old fashioned pair of on-ear or over-ear headphones instead of these "modern"little guys, we can think of at least one or two other brands that are significantly more popular than Jabra. 

Then again, it's definitely hard to beat the value provided by the Elite 45h on-ears and Elite 85h over-ears at 40 percent discounts from regular prices of $99.99 and $249.99 respectively. Just don't expect the world from these puppies in terms of overall audio quality, although the latter model does come with ANC features at an incredibly low price right now.

