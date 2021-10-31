Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Unlimited plan: talk, text and data at $25 mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Unlimited plan: talk, text and data at $25 mo

 View
Accessories Deals Audio

The impeccable Bose QuietComfort 35 II are on sale at their lowest price in a long time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The impeccable Bose QuietComfort 35 II are on sale at their lowest price in a long time
It's no big secret that Bose makes some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones in the world, but while the QuietComfort 35 II are no longer good enough to crack that list headlined by the likes of the Noise Cancelling 700, it's definitely hard to argue with the appeal of these oldies but goodies right now.

That's because Amazon is selling both the black and silver models at a whopping $100 less than their usual price of $299 a pair. This Black Friday-style deal hasn't been available since... last Black Friday, when the regular price of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II was technically $349.

As the name suggests, you shouldn't expect a similar level of overall audio quality and noise cancellation technology here as what you'd get from the hot new QuietComfort 45, let alone the aforementioned Bose 700.

But at a rare 33 percent discount, these bad boys are almost cheap enough to rival the best budget wireless headphones out there while delivering three levels of "world-class" active noise cancellation and keeping your favorite tunes going for up to 20 hours with no interruptions whatsoever.

Made to withstand sweat and the occasional water splash, the second-gen QuietComfort 35s are arguably elegant enough to accompany you around town and at the office in addition to the gym, naturally supporting both iPhones and Android handsets with flawless connectivity. 

Although Black Friday 2021 is right around the corner, we're fairly certain this killer new Amazon deal will not be eclipsed anytime soon, and in terms of alternatives at a similar price, well, let's just say you might struggle a bit to find an option quite as good as these almost impeccably reviewed over-ear cans.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple-Meta (Facebook) rivalry has a chance to become extremely nasty
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple-Meta (Facebook) rivalry has a chance to become extremely nasty
Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro are now on sale at a cool $50 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro are now on sale at a cool $50 discount
-$50
Some of Amazon's best Echo and Kindle devices are on sale at some of their best prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Some of Amazon's best Echo and Kindle devices are on sale at some of their best prices
Samsung reportedly starts mass production of Galaxy S22 parts
by Anam Hamid,  3
Samsung reportedly starts mass production of Galaxy S22 parts
Carl Pei accuses an unnamed ear (1) competitor of attacking Nothing's supply chain
by Alan Friedman,  1
Carl Pei accuses an unnamed ear (1) competitor of attacking Nothing's supply chain
Exclusive Pixel 6 5G series feature on Gboard app corrects grammar mistakes in real time
by Alan Friedman,  2
Exclusive Pixel 6 5G series feature on Gboard app corrects grammar mistakes in real time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless