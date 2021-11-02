Sony’s latest premium noise-cancelling headphones are $100 off at Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Some of the best high-end noise cancelling headphones available on the market, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 continue to be heavily discounted one year after their debut. Featuring noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology and top-tier Edge-AI co-developed with Sony Music Studios, the WH-1000XM4 are certainly a state-of-the-art product.
To make it even more appealing, Amazon now offers a $100 discount on a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which otherwise would sell for $350. All three colors are on sale on Amazon – Black, Blue and Silver, so choose whichever fits your style.
Besides embedding some of Sony’s latest audio technology, the WH-1000XM4 feature superior call quality with precise voice pickup, as well as Adaptive Sound Control for a personalized listening experience. Not to mention that they promise up to 30 hours of battery life and quick charging (10-minute charge for 5 hours of playback).
If you’re looking to buy a pair of premium noise-cancelling headphones, Sony’s wireless WH-1000XM4 would be a great choice. Of course, there are other options coming from Apple and Bose that you can take into consideration.