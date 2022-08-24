Jabra's 'advanced' noise-cancelling Elite 85t earbuds are cheaper than ever (new with warranty)

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Grey, New, 1-Year Warranty, Two Wireless Charging Pads Included $180 off (62%) $109 99 $289 99 Buy at Woot





As such, you can rest assured knowing that Jabra itself will take care of unlikely manufacturing defects and mechanical failures for a whole year after your Woot purchase. Meanwhile, if the $289.99 list price currently reduced by a whopping 180 bucks feels somewhat excessive, that's probably because the grey-coated Elite 85t units on sale here will ship with not one but two different wireless charging pads in the box in addition to your standard wireless charging case.





Said case, mind you, can easily boost the already impressive 7-hour uninterrupted listening time of the Jabra Elite 85t to a total combined endurance rating of more than 24 hours, which is just one of the key reasons why these 2020-released puppies are still among the overall best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2022





With the company's "Advanced Active Noise Cancellation" functionality turned on at all times, of course, that 7-hour solo battery life drops to "only" 5.5 hours or so, which is still better than what Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro , for instance, normally offer.





The sound quality is also pretty amazing... especially for 110 bucks, not to mention the crystal clear voice calls enabled by the six, count'em, six microphones and state-of-the-art wind protection technology built into the Elite 85t. In a nutshell, these earbuds remain undeniably worthy of their "Elite" branding in spite of their advanced age, not to mention that they also look great for both professional and casual use.