The Jabra Elite 85t is at its lowest price ever - the best time to get this AirPods rival

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds $90 off (39%) $139 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy



This puts the Jabra Elite 85t very close to that psychological $100 mark but make no mistake, this model is packed with features. Let’s start with the battery life - you can get uninterrupted listening time of up to 5.5 hours and a total of 25 hours with the charging case.



Then comes the noise canceling tech, featuring 11 levels - from full ANC mode all the way to HearThrough - very useful and customizable. The drivers inside these earbuds are 12mm premium neodymium - one of the largest drivers in buds of this size.



To top it all off - there's also IPX4 water resistance, MyFit software feature that helps you find your perfect fit, and the charging case also supports wireless charging.

If you want a good pair of noise canceling earbuds, you would probably try something from Sony, Samsung, or Apple. The truth is that there are a huge variety of models out there, and some of them offer a really good bang for your bucks.One such model is the Jabra Elite 85t - it sits at the top of Jabra’s lineup of noise canceling earbuds, and offers some amazing features at a great price. These earbuds are normally $229.99 (which is still cheaper than the top models from the aforementioned brands) but now you can get a pair for as low as $139.99.