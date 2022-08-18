 The Jabra Elite 85t is at its lowest price ever - the best time to get this AirPods rival - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

The Jabra Elite 85t is at its lowest price ever - the best time to get this AirPods rival

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Jabra Elite 85t is at its lowest price ever - the best time to get this AirPods rival
If you want a good pair of noise canceling earbuds, you would probably try something from Sony, Samsung, or Apple. The truth is that there are a huge variety of models out there, and some of them offer a really good bang for your bucks.

One such model is the Jabra Elite 85t - it sits at the top of Jabra’s lineup of noise canceling earbuds, and offers some amazing features at a great price. These earbuds are normally $229.99 (which is still cheaper than the top models from the aforementioned brands) but now you can get a pair for as low as $139.99.

Jabra Elite 85t

True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds
$90 off (39%)
$139 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy


This puts the Jabra Elite 85t very close to that psychological $100 mark but make no mistake, this model is packed with features. Let’s start with the battery life - you can get uninterrupted listening time of up to 5.5 hours and a total of 25 hours with the charging case.

Then comes the noise canceling tech, featuring 11 levels - from full ANC mode all the way to HearThrough - very useful and customizable. The drivers inside these earbuds are 12mm premium neodymium - one of the largest drivers in buds of this size.

To top it all off - there’s also IPX4 water resistance, MyFit software feature that helps you find your perfect fit, and the charging case also supports wireless charging. Don’t miss out on this great deal, and you can also check out our Best earbuds under $100 pick if you want something really affordable.

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Motorola Edge (2022) is here to conquer the mid-range american market
Motorola Edge (2022) is here to conquer the mid-range american market
No Android 13 for the Galaxy S10 series, but the August security update is here
No Android 13 for the Galaxy S10 series, but the August security update is here
On the cusp of the iPhone 14 release, iPhone 13 is the most popular phone in the US
On the cusp of the iPhone 14 release, iPhone 13 is the most popular phone in the US
EE launches three new mobile monthly plans for UK customers
EE launches three new mobile monthly plans for UK customers
UK’s A1 Comms launches a new service that lets you trade in your phone for cash
UK’s A1 Comms launches a new service that lets you trade in your phone for cash
Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China
Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China

Popular stories

Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless