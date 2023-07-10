Summer Black Friday brings Jabra's premium Elite 7 Pro down to their lowest price in a long time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy is shuffling this year's seasons around, making it rain great deals on many of the world's top phones, tablets, headphones, and other accessories in the middle of summer to give Amazon's big Prime Day 2023 blowout this Tuesday and Wednesday a healthy run for its money.
While some "Black Friday in July" promotions either require a My Best Buy membership or strongly encourage you to use that service to maximize your savings, others come with absolutely no strings attached, making it easy-peasy to get products like the Jabra Elite 7 Pro at huge discounts.
That's obviously not a random example, as Jabra's greatest alternative to Apple's massively popular AirPods Pro 2 just so happens to cost $139.99 right now in a (non-titanium) black colorway only. These bad boys are normally available for $199.99 a pair, which means you're currently looking at saving a cool 60 bucks (or 30 percent) without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.
This is not the lowest price ever achieved by the Elite 7 Pro, but as far as we know, you are dealing with the absolute greatest offer of 2023 to date here, easily beating both Best Buy and Amazon's already decent promos from just last week.
If you pull the trigger today, of course, you'll miss out on all the Prime Day headphone deals Amazon is gearing up to kick off tomorrow and wrap up just 48 hours later. If you don't, you risk Best Buy running out of inventory by the time this year's Prime Day sales event starts in earnest.
In short, you're facing what seems like an impossible decision, although the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy no matter how you look at them and how much money you end up spending on them.
These are equipped with not only active noise cancellation (which is a must at this price), but state-of-the-art MultiSensor Voice and HearThrough technologies as well, not to mention a pretty much unrivaled battery life of up to 8 hours without and 30 hours with the bundled charging case taken into account. Bottom line, the Elite 7 Pros will last long and sound amazing regardless of your surroundings and whatever you may want to listen to.
Things that are NOT allowed: