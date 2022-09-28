Jabra is selling the premium Elite 7 Pro earbuds at an unbeatable price with 2-year warranty





The Jabra Elite 7 Pro can even be yours for (well) under $100 right now... as long as you don't have a problem purchasing this late 2021-released AirPods Pro alternative in "certified used" condition. That certainly doesn't sound ideal for germaphobes, but these ultra-affordable units sold by Jabra itself on eBay at around 70 bucks a pair are refurbished "directly" by their manufacturer, a process that involves "professional" restoration to "like new" working order and yes, thorough cleaning and inspection.





The two-year Allstate warranty included at no extra cost makes this already attractive deal simply irresistible for bargain hunters focused on noise cancellation, overall sound quality, voice call clarity, battery life, and water resistance.





The decidedly high-end and feature-packed Elite 7 Pros essentially tick every box to give the best of the best wireless earbuds available today a run for their money... at least at this new all-time low price in refurbished condition achievable with the help of a special "SAVE15REFURB" coupon code at the time of this writing.





Otherwise, you'll need to pay $82.99, which is still pretty good, representing a massive $117 discount from the $199.99 list price of brand-new units.