Scoop up the Jabra Elite 7 Active at a lower price with this sweet Amazon deal

If you need durable and well-designed earbuds to make your workout unforgettable, then you’ve come to the right place. Right now, one of the best earbuds for working out, the Jabra Elite 7 Active, are available for some 39% less than their usual price of $179.99 at Amazon.

These earbuds have seen various discounts this year. However, not one has been as exciting as this deal! Indeed, with as much as $70 off their price tag, the wireless earbuds make a great purchase. We should also note that there are no color limitations set by the retailer, meaning all three color variants are available with the same discount percentage.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active can be yours for some 39% less at Amazon right now. The earbuds boast an incredible battery life of up to 8 hours that extends to 30 hours with the charging case. They deliver crisp and loud sound quality and provide a comfy fit.
Full of features and with a comfy fit, the Jabra Elite 7 Active can make your workout exceptional. They sport a decent IP57 water and dust-resistant rating, so you don’t have to worry that the occasional drop of sweat will mean the end of your earbuds. Of course, you can also use them even if you’re not keen on running or doing hundreds of squats per day.

Their ANC mode is respectable enough to make your commute uninterrupted. It’s so good that it’s almost on par with what some Sony earbuds can give you. Of course, as might be expected for their price bracket, the true wireless earbuds also sport the much-liked HearThrough technology. This one allows you to hear just what you want to hear and nothing but. If you’re a fan of running outside, you most certainly will appreciate the usefulness of this particular feature.

What about their sound quality? Well, it’s as good as it gets, especially with their current price tag. You should have no complaints about the mids and the highs. If you’re into hip-hop, you’d be pleased to know that these Jabra earbuds also deliver great bass.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active also have a stunning battery life few other headphones can rival. These bad boys give you up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge which extends to as much as 30 hours with the charging case.

Overall, when it comes to getting a great pair of earbuds that provide incredible value for money, we advise you to go for this pair by Jabra! Don’t miss out on this great deal and get them while you can.

