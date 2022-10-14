Get an early start on your holiday shopping with these deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active buds
It can be hard to believe that there is life after a momentous event such as Amazon's recently concluded Prime Early Access Sale for bargain hunters unwilling to leave their holiday shopping to the last minute, but as incredible as it might seem, some products are actually cheaper right now than earlier this week.
Even better, you don't need to be a Prime subscriber to get the noise-cancelling Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds, for instance, at an irresistible price after a new record high markdown of $74.55 from a $179.99 MSRP.
All you have to be is accepting of the love-it-or-hate-it "Mint" flavor available at that unprecedented discount... unless, of course, you don't mind paying $4.45 extra for black or navy versions reduced by a higher-than-ever 70 bucks of their own from the same aforementioned list price.
As their name suggests, the Jabra Elite 7 Active are arguably some of the best true wireless earbuds you can currently get with a sporty design, although the IP57 water and dust resistance, proprietary ShakeGrip technology guaranteeing complete stability during your most intense workouts, and adjustable HearThrough capabilities do not impact the premium audio features of these bad boys.
Released a little over a year ago alongside the more business-friendly Elite 7 Pro, Jabra's fitness-centric AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro rival promises "maximum performance" with the help of some very powerful 6mm speakers, as well as top-notch active noise cancellation and stellar battery life of up to 8 and 30 hours without and with the bundled charging case taken into account respectively.
Speaking of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, it's certainly worth pointing out that those noise-cancelling puppies with Multi-Sensor Voice technology and most of the same specs and features as the Elite 7 Active are also on sale at a rare and substantial $80 discount from a $199.99 list price for all Amazon shoppers. It looks like patience is indeed (occasionally) rewarded, although we wouldn't necessarily advise you to wait even more for deeper price cuts.
