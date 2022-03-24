 Jabra's Elite Active 65t earbuds are almost half price for a limited time - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Accessories Deals Audio

Jabra's Elite Active 65t earbuds are almost half price for a limited time

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Deal of the day - Jabra’s Elite Active 65t earbuds are almost half price for a limited time
It’s not easy to find a good pair of earbuds, there are so many brands out there, and even mode models. When in doubt, go for something well-known, tried and tested - that’s our usual advice. The Jabra Elite Active 65t is a great example of a model that’s well-regarded and has stood the test of time.

The good news is that for a limited time, these earbuds are almost half their original price at Best Buy. Normally, these go for $99.99 but now you can get a pair for just a tad over $50, and that’s a great deal.

Jabra - Elite Active 65t

True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Titanium Black

$45 off (45%)
$54 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

We’ve tested the regular 65t model (the Active adds some sports features, as well as IP56 rated dust and water protection), and found that “When it comes to casual music listening, this is a pair to think about because of its custom equalizer settings, rich sound, and remarkably long battery life.”


You can read the Jabra Elite 65t full review for more information but let’s get back to the Active model. These offer the aforementioned IP65 rating, great comfort, passive noise canceling, Hear-though mode, voice commands for all the major smart assistants, and an integrated motion sensor to track your exercises. It's true that the model is now a couple of years old but it's still golden.

The deal will be online for just a day (clock’s already ticking), so don’t miss out the opportunity to get a decent pair of true wireless earbuds for pocket money.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
by Alan Friedman,  0
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless