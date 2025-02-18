Apple expected to introduce iPhone 16E as its new budget handset on Wednesday





Majin Bu returned to "X" Tuesday to reveal that one of his sources claims to have seen the box that Apple will use for the new handset and the box refers to the device as the iPhone 16E. Considering the number of changes Apple is reportedly making to its new budget phone, it would make sense to give the device a new naming scheme. First of all, this will be the first budget model with an OLED panel, Face ID instead of Touch ID, an edge-to-edge screen, and gesture navigation.





It will also feature a single 48 MP camera in back and will rely on computational photography to make up for the lack of ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.











The iPhone 16E might come with only 64GB of storage although that's a rumor that is pretty hard to swallow. The handset is expected to debut Apple's in-house 5G modem replacing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modem component. Apple's own 5G modem chip doesn't support the fastest mmWave network but then again, most people connect to 5G via a mid-band network and Apple's modem does support the sub-6GHz airwaves used for mid-band 5G service.



