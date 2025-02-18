Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple expected to introduce iPhone 16E as its new budget handset on Wednesday

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
The iconic Apple logo is shown on a column at Apple's offices in Cupertino.
On Wednesday, Apple will be introducing its new "budget" iPhone model and it will be called the iPhone 16E according to the latest indications. This name has been tossed out as a possible replacement for the iPhone SE 4 moniker since it was leaked as a possible title for the new phone back in December. Leakers including Majin Bu are pretty sure that the new device will be named the iPhone 16E.

Majin Bu returned to "X" Tuesday to reveal that one of his sources claims to have seen the box that Apple will use for the new handset and the box refers to the device as the iPhone 16E. Considering the number of changes Apple is reportedly making to its new budget phone, it would make sense to give the device a new naming scheme. First of all, this will be the first budget model with an OLED panel, Face ID instead of Touch ID, an edge-to-edge screen, and gesture navigation.

It will also feature a single 48 MP camera in back and will rely on computational photography to make up for the lack of ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

Despite the name of the device, it will take its design cues from the iPhone 14 which means that it will have a notch, not the Dynamic Island. On the other hand, the phone is expected to carry the 3nm A18 application processor (AP) which is used to power the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Additionally, the phone will sport 8 GB of RAM allowing it to support Apple's AI initiative which it calls Apple Intelligence.

Amazon listing for budget iPhone case refers to the phone as the iPhone 16E.
Case for sale on Amazon refers to the new budget iPhone as the iPhone 16E. | Image credit-MacRumors.

The iPhone 16E might come with only 64GB of storage although that's a rumor that is pretty hard to swallow. The handset is expected to debut Apple's in-house 5G modem replacing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modem component. Apple's own 5G modem chip doesn't support the fastest mmWave network but then again, most people connect to 5G via a mid-band network and Apple's modem does support the sub-6GHz airwaves used for mid-band 5G service.

Some cases advertised on Amazon for the phone are using the iPhone 16E name but that could simply be a lucky guess. We should know more Wednesday when the handset is introduced via Apple's website. Keep checking in with us here at PhoneArena for the latest news on Apple's new iPhone model.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless