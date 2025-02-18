Apple expected to introduce iPhone 16E as its new budget handset on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Apple will be introducing its new "budget" iPhone model and it will be called the iPhone 16E according to the latest indications. This name has been tossed out as a possible replacement for the iPhone SE 4 moniker since it was leaked as a possible title for the new phone back in December. Leakers including Majin Bu are pretty sure that the new device will be named the iPhone 16E.
Majin Bu returned to "X" Tuesday to reveal that one of his sources claims to have seen the box that Apple will use for the new handset and the box refers to the device as the iPhone 16E. Considering the number of changes Apple is reportedly making to its new budget phone, it would make sense to give the device a new naming scheme. First of all, this will be the first budget model with an OLED panel, Face ID instead of Touch ID, an edge-to-edge screen, and gesture navigation.
It will also feature a single 48 MP camera in back and will rely on computational photography to make up for the lack of ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.
Despite the name of the device, it will take its design cues from the iPhone 14 which means that it will have a notch, not the Dynamic Island. On the other hand, the phone is expected to carry the 3nm A18 application processor (AP) which is used to power the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Additionally, the phone will sport 8 GB of RAM allowing it to support Apple's AI initiative which it calls Apple Intelligence.
Case for sale on Amazon refers to the new budget iPhone as the iPhone 16E. | Image credit-MacRumors.
The iPhone 16E might come with only 64GB of storage although that's a rumor that is pretty hard to swallow. The handset is expected to debut Apple's in-house 5G modem replacing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modem component. Apple's own 5G modem chip doesn't support the fastest mmWave network but then again, most people connect to 5G via a mid-band network and Apple's modem does support the sub-6GHz airwaves used for mid-band 5G service.
Some cases advertised on Amazon for the phone are using the iPhone 16E name but that could simply be a lucky guess. We should know more Wednesday when the handset is introduced via Apple's website. Keep checking in with us here at PhoneArena for the latest news on Apple's new iPhone model.
