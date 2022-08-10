Is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 wateproof?





Also check out:

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now





The Z Fold 4 is now up for pre-order from Samsung.com. Be one of the early adopters of the best-to-date Galaxy Fold device:



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $300 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade-in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $1,000. $300 off (17%) Gift $1499 99 $1799 99 Pre-order at Samsung





Is the Z Fold 4 waterproof?





What does IPX8 on the Z Fold 4 mean?

The Z Fold 4 is official – a refined experience over last year's Z Fold 3 with an upgraded main camera and awesome for multitasking software improvements. You might be thinking about getting this new foldable, but one important thing about phones, especially foldable phones, is durability.In this article, we will talk about the IP rating, or the level of protection against dust and water damage, that the Z Fold 4 comes with. This is an important aspect of a phone’s durability, and helps you know when to be concerned (and when not to be) about water or dust on your new device.The Z Fold 4 comes with an IPX8 rating, which means it is water-resistant (not waterproof), and can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.The foldable beast has no number certified for dust protection, meaning it has not been tested, and basically, to be better safe than sorry, it's good to assume the phone is not protected against dust.IP ratings reflect the level of protection of a device against dust particles and moisture (water). The first number in the IP rating is related to dust, and the second is to water protection. With the Z Fold 4, the first "number" is an X, which could very well be a 0, meaning it has not been tested against dust damage and there are no guarantees it is safe to use in dusty environments. The second number is 8, meaning water-resistant (details of how water-resistant it is, below). Now, onto the details.The "X" in the IP rating of the Z Fold 4 means the device has not been tested for dust protection. Said in simple words, Samsung does not promise the foldable beast is dust tight, so our advice here is to be careful with your expensive device when there is dust involved (in dusty environments, for example, the safest bet is to not use it).The second number in the IP rating is related to protection against water. Here, the number is 8, the highest we see on smartphones nowadays, seen in flagships like the S22 or iPhone 13 series. 8 means the phone is water-resistant (again, this doesn't mean waterproof though, so don't go swimming with it!). Submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for no more than 30 minutes should theoretically not do any damage to the device.All this means is that if you get some splashes of water on it, you're most probably fine and you shouldn't worry. However, given this device's quite high price tag, we would air on the side of caution. And, it's important to mention that the 8 in the IP rating doesn't mean the phone was tested against salty water or chemically-enhanced pool water - not tested means that there are no guarantees everything will be fine.