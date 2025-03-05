At 5.44 mm is the iPhone 17 Air a practical choice at all or is it destined to fail?

iPhone 17 Air

But it’s not just battery life that theis sacrificing. Ever since the first reports started coming in we’ve been told repeatedly that this phone will forgo the specs its counterparts have for its slimmer chassis.This means that it will most likely only have one camera on the back as shown above in the leaked renders. It also means it might have to make do with a less powerful chip to maximize the already limited battery life. I suspect it will get hotter too because it will have less room to dissipate heat.Being so slim also makes themore fragile. Remember when the iPhone 6 used to get bent in people’s pockets? Yeah I wouldn’t be surprised if that problem makes an unwelcome comeback.

So who is the iPhone 17 Air for?

The— from everything we know about it till now — is shaping up to be a phone that you will only get if looks matter a lot to you. This phone is not for users who want their devices to last an entire day before needing a recharge. It’s most definitely not for the people who buy the latest flagship to have the best camera on the market.Theis for users who want a super light and extremely thin phone in their hands. It will also appeal to Apple fans who miss the iPhone 6, though I repeat my concerns about it bending in your pocket.Lastly, theis another attempt by Apple to see what sorts of phones people are interested in. The iPhone mini models failed to sell well and their replacements — the iPhone Plus models — followed in their footsteps. Apple is now hoping that thecan see the same success as other Air products from the company.