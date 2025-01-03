Samsung and Apple finally developing bigger batteries for their flagship phones

iPhone 17 Air will be much slimmer than the base Air will be much slimmer than the base iPhone 16 . | Video credit — Apple

Samsung has apparently already figured out a method to increase the silicon content within a battery without problems like the infamous swelling that looks like a pillow. However there is no concrete release date for Samsung’s new batteries.Industry tipster Jukanlosreve says that Apple’s implementation of its new battery tech will likely happen after 2026. Following the traditional trend of both these companies I think it’s safe to say that Samsung might unveil its new batteries a little before Apple. Apple is usually late to most new technological adaptations because it insists on doing things “the Apple way”.I’ve also been advocating for larger batteries for quite a while. Even sacrificing phone slimness is fine in my eyes if it means a better battery. But if phone manufacturers aren’t willing to do that then new battery technology is extremely good news. I just hope that the rollout for these batteries goes smoothly and we don’t end up with another Galaxy Note 7 scenario.