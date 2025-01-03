Samsung and Apple finally developing bigger batteries for their flagship phones

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

There’s one aspect of modern smartphones that has been significantly lagging behind the progress seen in other areas: battery capacity. But it finally seems like the industry is making moves towards the right direction with Samsung and Apple developing their own new batteries (translated source) to not be left behind.

Chinese manufacturers are already implementing batteries with a higher capacity than the traditional 5,000 mAh seen in most smartphones today. The Nubia RedMagic 10 Pro for example has a battery capacity of 7,050 mAh while retaining the same thickness as its predecessor. This trend is reportedly going to become much more common across Chinese phone manufacturers this year and Samsung and Apple understandably don’t want to be left behind.

Both companies are using almost the same method of developing these new batteries. The batteries will allow for larger capacities without making the phones thicker. Thickness is a big consideration for Samsung and Apple: both companies are launching slim variants of their flagship phones soon. The iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Slim will be geared towards users who prioritize aesthetics.

Video Thumbnail
iPhone 17 Air will be much slimmer than the base iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

Samsung has apparently already figured out a method to increase the silicon content within a battery without problems like the infamous swelling that looks like a pillow. However there is no concrete release date for Samsung’s new batteries.

Industry tipster Jukanlosreve says that Apple’s implementation of its new battery tech will likely happen after 2026. Following the traditional trend of both these companies I think it’s safe to say that Samsung might unveil its new batteries a little before Apple. Apple is usually late to most new technological adaptations because it insists on doing things “the Apple way”.

I’ve also been advocating for larger batteries for quite a while. Even sacrificing phone slimness is fine in my eyes if it means a better battery. But if phone manufacturers aren’t willing to do that then new battery technology is extremely good news. I just hope that the rollout for these batteries goes smoothly and we don’t end up with another Galaxy Note 7 scenario.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

