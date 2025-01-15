Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
iPhones get customizable widgets and easy access to Opera's AI assistant

The Opera browser app is showcased on a smartphone.
Two years ago, the Norwegian company Opera hopped on the AI train with Aria, its in-browser assistant developed in collaboration with ChatGPT's creator, rolling it out across all Android and iOS devices. Since then, Opera has steadily been adding new features.

Opera just made using Aria even easier – no sign-in required! Plus, Opera for iOS now offers customizable home screen widgets, letting you quickly access essentials like search, tabs, and, of course, Aria.

Aria offers a range of AI-powered tools, and with this update, you can access them while on the move, even without logging in. You can use Voice Input to ask questions while your hands are busy or generate images on the fly using the Image Generation feature, powered by Google's Imagen 3 Fast model.

You can also take a photo and let Aria analyze it using Image Understanding. This tool works similarly to Google Lens but offers extra capabilities like solving problems or writing code based on the image. Aria's other features include summarizing websites, generating text, and answering various queries.



To use Aria without an account, simply update Opera for iOS to the latest version. You'll be able to access all of Aria's features, though Image Generation is limited to five images per day unless you're signed in, in which case you get 30 images daily along with other perks, including the ability to save your chat history.

Now, if you update to the latest version of iOS, you will also get fully customizable home screen widgets. These widgets let you create one-click shortcuts to key features directly on your iPhone's home screen.

Setting it up is simple – just long press the Opera icon, and you'll be able to create widgets for quick access to search, Aria, new tabs, or Private Mode. Additionally, long pressing the Opera icon now brings up a menu with even more options, such as opening a new or private tab, starting a search, or asking Aria for assistance.

On top of all that, Opera has also reported notable growth for its iOS browser, particularly in the European Union. This uptick isn't surprising, given the EU's push last year to open Apple's ecosystem, which led to the tech giant allowing third-party browsers to become the default.

Recommended Stories
Plus, iOS users seeking AI features have to turn to alternative browsers like Opera, Chrome and others. Even if owning the latest iPhone 16 or 15 Pro models, they still lack access to Apple Intelligence, as for the moment, legal and regulatory barriers prevent its rollout in the EU.
Tsveta Ermenkova
