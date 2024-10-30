Opera for Android gains new AI image recognition feature, improved browsing experience
Opera's new Image Understanding feature | Image credit: OperaOpera is bringing all sorts of AI-powered tools to its browsers. The latest in a series of announcements regarding the multi-platform browser is aimed at Android users solely.
The highlight of the latest update for Opera browser on Android is the addition of Image Understanding, a feature that allows users to get context and details about images and pictures they capture with their phones.
The newly added AI image recognition feature has been integrated into Aria, Opera’s AI assistant, which by the way got a brand-new feature too. Apparently, you will no longer need to log in to use Aria in Opera for Android.
For example, you can now use Aria to generate AI images based on a prompt or sketch. Keep in mind that you’ll only be able to create up to five images for free, but login is no longer required, as mentioned earlier.
Opera's new QR Code Sharing feature | Image credit: Opera
Apart from Image Understanding, Opera also added features that are supposed to make sharing content and switching browsers a breeze. A new QR Code Sharing feature is now available for Android users, which allows them to generate a QR code for any webpage, so that their friends can access it instantly by simply scanning it.
Furthermore, Opera made some under-the-hood changes to allow users to switch to it must faster. Other important changes added in the latest update include the ability to import passwords from Chrome, thus making it easier to switch browsers.
The update also brings some new themes inspired by Opera One. These feature fresh wallpaper and color schemes to give your phone a vibrant vibe to match the Opera desktop experience.
