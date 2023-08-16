Opera brings its Aria in-browser AI to iOS devices

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

After bringing Aria, its in-browser AI, to Android devices back in June, Opera announced that the feature is now available to iOS users too. This is a free AI tool that promises to offer generative AI service, which is enhanced by Opera’s own Composer architecture.

The AI service connects to OpenAI’s GPT technology, which is further enhanced by additional capabilities, such as adding live results from the web.

Aria, our newly-introduced and free AI solution, has already exceeded 1 million users. We’re witnessing enthusiastic user engagement with AI tools, especially Aria. As a result, we are delighted to extend Opera’s AI tool to our iOS users,” shared co-CEO Lin Song.

Starting today, those who use Opera on iOS can opt in based on their preference for engaging with AI services. As soon as Aria is enabled, iOS users will start getting insights, ideas, and responsive voice commands.

Currently, Aria is available on more than 180 countries worldwide, including the EU and the United States. However, in order to use the feature, you’ll need to log in using an Opera account, which is free to create.

With the addition of iOS, Opera’s Aria in-browser AI is available to all major platforms, including Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android.

