Opera’s latest AI Feature Drop brings improved Writing Mode for Aria

Opera Aria Writing Mode 2.0
This month’s AI Feature Drop update for Opera adds a single feature to those who use this particular browser: Writing Mode 2.0. In fact, the latest Opera update further improves Writing Mode, an AI-powered feature that was initially introduced about six months ago.

Unlike the previous version of Writing Mode, which only offered two options to choose from (Tweak and Spellcheck), the new iteration adds a very important Generate text option. With this specific option, Opera users can get text generated that’s based on the instruction, topic, or highlighted text that they provide Aria with.



Besides the ability to generate text, Writing Mode 2.0 also features an updated UI, which makes it clear to see what options users have at their disposal. Also, the updated version of Writing Mode features another way of accessing it.

Basically, you can now highlight the text when you’re on a text input field and right click it to have an options menu appear on the screen. Then, simply choose the new AI writing mode option and have Aria generate, tweak, or spellcheck based on the highlighted text.



But wait, there’s more! Opera has added a new option that allows users to continue their conversation with Aria in a regular sidebar chat while in Writing Mode. It will allow them to save their writing queries in the chat history with Aria in case they need to return to them later on.

Last but not least, Opera’s Aria is getting a new icon that shows up on the different text input fields. Users can disable the icon from appearing by opening Aria in the sidebar panel, navigating to settings, and turning the writing mode shortcut option off.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

