Opera’s new AI-powered browser is now available for all Android users

Apps
Aria, the native AI browser developed by Opera and OpenAI, is now available for all Android users, as well as on desktops. Marketed as a “free service giving users access to a popular GPT tool paired with live results from the web,” Opera Aria promises a new browsing experience.

With the usage of AI tools on the rise, the launch of new native AI browsers that leverage the power of these tools to enhance productivity is not out of the ordinary. Based on Opera’s Composer infrastructure, Aria connects to OpenAI’s GPT technology, which is further enhanced by additional capabilities, including the ability to add live results from the web.

The AI in Opera provides a user-controlled experience, which means that users have the choice to opt in or not, depending on whether or not they need AI services. Those who do want to try out Aria’s AI services are promised “smart insights and answers, fresh ideas,” as well as the ability to respond to voice commands at will.

To make use of Aria’s powerful AI features, users in more than 180 countries worldwide, including the EU, you’ll need to log in with your Opera account or register for free if you don’t have one. Then, simply open the browser AI in the main many and start checking out the new features. Also, Aria is also available in Opera One, the software company’s redesigned flagship browser.

