Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
A week ago today we told you that Apple had released the eagerly anticipated iOS 14.5 update. What made this update so desirable was the feature that allows iPhone users to unlock their phone merely by wearing an unlocked Apple Watch Series 3 or later. With masks blocking Face ID, iPhone users have had to scramble to unlock their handset by typing in their Passcode.
Meanwhile Apple posted a support page today for iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 in which it said that "Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution." Making this all the more serious, the tech giant said on the support page that "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited." To update to the next build, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
Considering the potential seriousness of the exploit, you might want to take care of this update and install iOS 14.5.1 on your iPhone 6s or later, immediately if not sooner. The update is also available for all iPad Pro models, second-generation iPad Air and later, fifth generation iPad and later, fourth-generation iPad mini and later, and the seventh-generation iPod touch.