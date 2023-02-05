Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Apple may have a super high-end, super pricey iPhone in the works

iOS Apple
4
Apple may have a super high-end, super pricey iPhone in the works
Apple could be planning an ultra high-end iPhone for 2024. It might be a lot pricier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max which starts at $1,099.

Data shows that consumers would rather splurge on pricier models than settle for standard variants.

Apple discontinued the iPhone Mini after just two years. Despite its palatable price tag, the Mini failed to attract demand. Similarly, demand for the iPhone 14 Plus, the biggest non-Pro model Apple has ever made, has been so low that the company has allegedly halted components orders. 

Meanwhile, the pricier iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are doing very well. Due to supply-side snags, there aren't enough on the market to meet demand.

Apple knows consumers will happily pay more for an ultra premium iPhone


Apple is internally discussing a premium model for 2024 that will slot above the Pro Max variant, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Rumors say that this year's highest-end model will be known as the iPhone 15 Ultra. The new moniker and high-end features will help distinguish it from the iPhone 15 Pro. For instance, only the Ultra is rumored to have a periscope camera.

CEO Tim Cook apparently told investors that consumers are willing to spend more for the best available iPhone model, signaling that a more expensive model might be on the way.

I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category." Tim Cook

Apple already uses the Ultra branding for its best Apple Watch and M series processors, so an iPhone 15 Ultra wouldn't surprise anyone. What's more interesting is that Gurman implies that the highest-end 2024 model will sit above two Pro-level models. 


It's not known what this model will offer to justify its supposed high price. It will probably have a bigger screen, better cameras, and a faster chip.

Gurman has also reiterated that Apple has no plans to release a foldable iPhone anytime soon. The company is instead exploring a foldable laptop.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple may have a super high-end, super pricey iPhone in the works
Apple may have a super high-end, super pricey iPhone in the works
The one incentive Foxconn uses to get people to build your iPhone units
The one incentive Foxconn uses to get people to build your iPhone units
Google releases surprise software update for the Pixel 4 with one major caveat
Google releases surprise software update for the Pixel 4 with one major caveat
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Q4 sales of these two phones prove that consumers will pay up for innovation
Q4 sales of these two phones prove that consumers will pay up for innovation
Live image allegedly gives us our first look at the Huawei P60 Pro
Live image allegedly gives us our first look at the Huawei P60 Pro

Popular stories

T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless