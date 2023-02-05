Apple may have a super high-end, super pricey iPhone in the works

Apple could be planning an ultra high-end iPhone for 2024. It might be a lot pricier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max which starts at $1,099.





Data shows that consumers would rather splurge on pricier models than settle for standard variants.





Apple discontinued the iPhone Mini after just two years. Despite its palatable price tag, the Mini failed to attract demand. Similarly, demand for the iPhone 14 Plus , the biggest non-Pro model Apple has ever made, has been so low that the company has allegedly halted components orders.





Meanwhile, the pricier iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are doing very well. Due to supply-side snags, there aren't enough on the market to meet demand.

Apple knows consumers will happily pay more for an ultra premium iPhone





Apple is internally discussing a premium model for 2024 that will slot above the Pro Max variant, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.





Rumors say that this year's highest-end model will be known as the iPhone 15 Ultra . The new moniker and high-end features will help distinguish it from the iPhone 15 Pro. For instance, only the Ultra is rumored to have a periscope camera





CEO Tim Cook apparently told investors that consumers are willing to spend more for the best available iPhone model, signaling that a more expensive model might be on the way.









Apple already uses the Ultra branding for its best Apple Watch and M series processors, so an iPhone 15 Ultra wouldn't surprise anyone. What's more interesting is that Gurman implies that the highest-end 2024 model will sit above two Pro-level models.





I think it would make sense for Apple to eventually shift to 1 entry iPhone, 2 Pro iPhones and 1 Ultra iPhone. The last two attempts at new regular iPhone screen sizes (Mini and then Plus) have both been failures. So basically three high end and one entry level versus 2 and 2. https://t.co/uxy7Ryltnk — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 5, 2023





It's not known what this model will offer to justify its supposed high price. It will probably have a bigger screen, better cameras, and a faster chip.





Gurman has also reiterated that Apple has no plans to release a foldable iPhone anytime soon. The company is instead exploring a foldable laptop.