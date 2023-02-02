Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Apple reports a rough fiscal first quarter as iPhone sales decline; great quarter for iPad

Apple reports a rough fiscal first quarter as iPhone sales decline; great quarter for iPad
It was a rough fiscal first quarter for Apple as the company reported a 5% decline in revenue. It was the first quarterly year-over-year decline for Apple since 2019. At $65.78 billion, iPhone revenue was bellow estimates of $68.29 billion and was a decline of 8.17% on an annual basis.

The iPad turned in a solid quarter generating revenue of $9.40 billion while analysts were expecting the tablet to bring in $7.76 billion. Year-over-year iPad revenue soared 29.66%. Apple reported Services revenue $20.77 billion for the fiscal first quarter slightly ahead of the $20.67 billion estimated by analysts.

CEO Tim Cook said that the quarter was hurt by a strong dollar which reduced the dollar amount of overseas sales, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max production issues in China due to the country's COVID crackdown, and weakness in the global economy. Cook told CNBC, "On the third factor, I would say was just the challenging macroeconomic environment, and you’re hearing that from, I would think, everybody."

The executive also said, "As we all continue to navigate a challenging environment, we are proud to have our best lineup of products and services ever, and as always, we remain
focused on the long term and are leading with our values in everything we do. During the December quarter, we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base."

Apple's shares plunged after-hours by 3.33% or more than $5 to $145.80.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions
You can now save up to £648 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 if you pre-order it from Vodafone UK
Twitter may soon start asking for your ID in order to verify if you are a real person
OnePlus tried way too hard to troll Samsung's Galaxy S23 series launch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Want to see an iPhone survive being deep fried? Here is your chance
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
