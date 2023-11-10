One of the iPhone 15 Pro's most beloved new features is reportedly coming to the iPhone SE 4





iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch display up from the 4.7-inch display used (along with the rest of the iPhone 8 form factor) with the iPhone 14 form factor includes Face ID. If all of these reports are true, and typically the more independent confirmations received the better, the newwill sport a 6.1-inch display up from the 4.7-inch display used (along with the rest of the iPhone 8 form factor) with the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3 . It also will end the use of Touch ID since theform factor includes Face ID.





Unlike the iPhone 14, which has a dual-camera setup, the iPhone SE 4 is believed to be equipped with one rear camera featuring a 48MP sensor codenamed "Portland." MacRumors says that internal Apple documentation highlights what is called a "key change" from the iPhone 14 . Prototypes of the phone have been seen in black which looks like the Midnight color option for the iPhone 14 . The materials used on the phone are the same used to build the iPhone 14 .









iPhone SE 4 is the USB-C charging and data transfer port replacing the proprietary Lightning port. Apple is adding to the iPhone SE the customizable Action Button found on the iPhone 15 Pro models this year. Replacing the mute switch, the Action Button allows users to determine what the phone does when the button is long-pressed. Options include turning on the Flashlight, recording a Voice Memo, opening the Magnifier, running a shortcut, using an accessibility feature, and more. Also coming to theis the USB-C charging and data transfer port replacing the proprietary Lightning port.





iPhone SE 4 leads some to suggest that Apple plans on adding the feature to all four iPhone SE 4 and will make its debut on the iPhone 16 line. Having the Action Button on theleads some to suggest that Apple plans on adding the feature to all four iPhone 16 models next year. Interestingly, the "Capture" button and its unknown functionality will apparently not be found on theand will make its debut on theline.







