One of the iPhone 15 Pro's most beloved new features is reportedly coming to the iPhone SE 4
Back in September, "X" tipster @URedditor, aka Unknownz21, posted about the iPhone SE 4, the next version of Apple's low-priced iPhone line. The tipster said that the phone will look like the iPhone 14 matching a forecast made by top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Today, MacRumors cited its own sources who agree that the iPhone SE 4 will look just like the iPhone 14. Today's report says that the phone has an "identifier" of D59 and an internal codename of Ghost.
If all of these reports are true, and typically the more independent confirmations received the better, the new iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch display up from the 4.7-inch display used (along with the rest of the iPhone 8 form factor) with the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3. It also will end the use of Touch ID since the iPhone 14 form factor includes Face ID.
Unlike the iPhone 14, which has a dual-camera setup, the iPhone SE 4 is believed to be equipped with one rear camera featuring a 48MP sensor codenamed "Portland." MacRumors says that internal Apple documentation highlights what is called a "key change" from the iPhone 14. Prototypes of the phone have been seen in black which looks like the Midnight color option for the iPhone 14. The materials used on the phone are the same used to build the iPhone 14.
The iPhone SE 4 will copy the form factor of the iPhone 14
Apple is adding to the iPhone SE the customizable Action Button found on the iPhone 15 Pro models this year. Replacing the mute switch, the Action Button allows users to determine what the phone does when the button is long-pressed. Options include turning on the Flashlight, recording a Voice Memo, opening the Magnifier, running a shortcut, using an accessibility feature, and more. Also coming to the iPhone SE 4 is the USB-C charging and data transfer port replacing the proprietary Lightning port.
Having the Action Button on the iPhone SE 4 leads some to suggest that Apple plans on adding the feature to all four iPhone 16 models next year. Interestingly, the "Capture" button and its unknown functionality will apparently not be found on the iPhone SE 4 and will make its debut on the iPhone 16 line.
It will be interesting to see which chip Apple uses on the iPhone SE 4 as the A15 Bionic that powers the iPhone 14 is found inside the iPhone SE 3. We should see either the 4nm A16 Bionic which currently is found in the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus, or the 3nm A17 Pro under the hood of the iPhone SE 4. The A17 Pro is only available on two smartphones int he world this year, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
MacRumors says that based on the current status of the iPhone SE 4 in the development cycle, the phone will probably be released in 2025.
