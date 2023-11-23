Video created for an iPhone SE 4 concept render includes Action button and 48MP rear camera
All of a sudden we've been hearing much about the iPhone SE 4, the next iteration of Apple's budget handset line. We expect the device to look like the basic iPhone 14 model with a very important exception thanks to the single camera predicted to be on the back of the phone. Designer 4RMD has created a concept render of the iPhone SE 4 which does look like the iPhone 14 down to the TrueDepth Camera notch at the top of the screen. Yes, the iPhone SE 4 would be the first SE model to feature the notch.
One big change is in the number of cameras on the back. Instead of the two that grace the iPhone 14, there is but one 48MP camera on the iPhone SE 4 with the capability to record video in 4K. Other photography-based features included with this concept are Night Mode, Macro photography for extreme close-ups, and Cinematic Mode. The latter allows users to record with a shallow depth of field and feature focus transitions like you see in the movies or on television.
The iPhone SE 4 concept render features a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 3240mAh battery. That is a small decline from the 3279mAh battery capacity of the iPhone 14 but is a nice hike from the 2018mAh battery capacity on the iPhone SE 3 which was patterned after the iPhone 8.
Surprisingly, the latest rumor calls for the iPhone SE 4 to feature the Action Button found on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is also mentioned in the video of the concept render. With the Action Button, an iPhone 15 Pro series user can choose which task will be activated when the button is pressed. Those options currently include:
- Accessibility feature
- Magnifier
- Flashlight
- Camera
- Focus
- Silent Mode
- Voice Memo
- Shortcut
- No Action
Ironically, this is a feature not found on the iPhone 14, or even the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The concept render does include the new USB-C charging port and the video created by the designer says that the phone will charge to 50% in only 30 minutes.
We should note that this concept iPhone SE 4 is powered by the 4nm A16 Bionic, the chipset that currently drives the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The designer included a make-believe November 2024 release date with his concept render along with a make-believe price tag of $499. Apple gave the iPhone SE 3 a real launch price of $429 when it was released in March 2022.
